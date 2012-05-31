(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - A provisional decision to refer the U.K. car insurance market to
the Competition Commission broadens a push to limit practices that help insurers
boost revenue, but which are negative for the industry as a whole because they
also significantly increase costs, Fitch Ratings says.
The Office of Fair Trading's decision followed an investigation that found
insurers of not-at-fault drivers generate revenue through rebates and referral
fees from vehicle repair and hire companies. These fees can then inflate the
bills sent to the insurers of at-fault drivers in an accident, pushing up total
premiums for drivers by around GBP225mn a year, according to the OFT. While the
additional cost to car insurance premiums is much smaller than that associated
with personal injury claims, for which insurers also receive referral fees, the
trend is the same: Once one insurer starts making referrals it pushes up costs
for rivals, creating an incentive for other insurers to go down the same route,
even though it pushes up costs and reduces consumer trust in the sector as a
whole.
The OFT investigation follows a January proposal by MPs on the Transport Select
Committee to ban all referral fees. We said at the time that a ban would be
positive for the car insurance industry because it would help to curtail the
"claims-encouragement" industries that have emerged in recent years. It would
also potentially bolster insurers' own efforts to combat the rising costs of
settling bodily injury claims and fraudulent claims, about which we have been
sceptical in the past.
We believe the focus on referral fees also reflects a political will to try and
cut insurance costs for motorists as they are faced with fuel prices that have
risen nearly 50% over the last three years.
Our outlook for the UK non-life insurance sector in 2012 is stable, reflecting
our expectation that its capitalisation, underwriting and operating trends will
generally support the ratings. We continue to believe motor insurers that
counter claims-encouragement through tighter underwriting terms and superior
claims management will hold an advantage over competitors that focus solely on
pricing.
