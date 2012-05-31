(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Elementia, S.A. de C.V.'s (Elementia)
ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+';
--Long-term Local Currency IDR at 'BB+';
--Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
In addition, Fitch has affirmed Elementia's Local Certificados Bursatiles due in
2015 at 'A+(mex)'.
Elementia's ratings reflect its solid business profile characterized by
geographic and product line diversification, leading market shares in the
regions where it has presence, supported by highly recognized brands and a well
developed distribution network, positive cash generation and its shareholders'
strength. Factors that limit Elementia's ratings are the company's current high
leverage, industry cyclicality, input costs volatility and environmental
regulation.
High Leverage Main Credit limitation:
At Dec. 31, 2011 Elementia's leverage measured by total debt to EBITDA was high
at 3.1x in dollar terms, above the company's management long term target of
total debt to EBITDA at or below 2.0x and Fitch's previous expectations of
leverage in the upper range of 2.5x-3.0x. The company is in the process of
completion of a new cement plant that is estimated to begin commercial
operations at the end of this year and contributing in 2013 to the company's
results. Fitch anticipates that Elementia will continue funding its future
growth through a combination of internally generated cash and external
financing. Fitch estimates that Elementia has flexibility to continue financing
its growth strategy; however further deterioration in leverage ratios and/or
debt financed acquisitions could put pressure on the company's credit profile.
Positive Cash Generation Supports the Ratings:
During 2011 Elementia generated positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) that was used
primarily in capex and to strengthen its cash balance. Increased revenues across
business segments in conjunction with management's strict cost and expenses
control and working capital optimization initiatives allowed Elementia to
increase its cash position at the end of 2011 to USD254 million from USD122
million in the past year. The company's Net Debt to EBITDA ratio improved to
1.4x from 2.8x in 2010. Fitch estimates for 2012 that the company's Net Debt to
EBITDA will be in a range of 1.5x-2.0x.
Continued Business Diversification:
The company's business position is supported by its diversified revenue base. In
2011 the company generated consolidated revenues and EBITDA of USD1.17 billion
and USD149 million, respectively. The metal division (mainly copper products)
represented approximately 66% of consolidated sales and 44% of EBITDA, building
systems (including fiber cement) contributed with 30% of sales and approximately
50% of EBITDA and plastics represented 4% and 6% respectively. Elementia's cash
flow is supported by its pricing strategy, especially in the metal segment,
where the company applies a cost-plus margin formula, allowing it to
pass-through metal price variations to end customers. The company's strategy
will continue to be focused in growth current operations and through
acquisitions.
Strong Liquidity and Low Refinancing Risk:
Liquidity and refinancing risk is low. At Dec. 31, 2011 the company had a cash
balance of USD254 million, short-term debt of USD12 million and total debt of
USD461 million. During 2011 Elementia refinanced the bank debt through a club
deal with Mexican banks for approximately MXN2.7 billion. As of March 2012 the
company's short-term debt was minimal, and major maturities start in 2015 when
MXN3 billion in Certificados Bursatiles come due. In 2010 the company received
an equity injection of approximately USD43 million to strengthen its balance
sheet.
Environmental Regulations Could Limit Operations:
The company uses chrysotile fibers (the sole form of asbestos still in use) for
part of its production of fiber-cement products, which are sold locally where
permitted in the North and South American regions. Products that are exported to
the United States are manufactured using other fibers such as cellulose fiber
and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). The use of this fiber is in line with international
standards and local environmental regulations. However, if authorities (labor,
health or environmental) limit the use of this raw material in the future, or
restrictions to the transport and/or imports of chrysotile are imposed,
Elementia could face supply disruptions affecting selling volumes. Even though
Elementia has not been subject to legal claims regarding the use of chrysotile
in its products, future claims cannot be ruled out, resulting in uncertain
litigation risk.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
