UPDATE 1-Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro phone
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
Oct 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Oct. 25, 2012, announcement by Validus Holdings Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) of the resignation of its CFO, Jeff Consolino, in February 2013 will not affect the ratings on Validus. Mr. Consolino will be taking an executive position with American Financial Group Inc. He will be replaced by the current chief accounting officer, Jeff Sangster, as the new CFO; and current director John Hendrickson as the director of strategy, risk management, and corporate development. Both Messrs. Sangster and Hendrickson have been involved with Validus nearly since its formation. Mr. Consolino will be nominated for a position on the board of directors at the end of this month, continuing his relationship with the company
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.