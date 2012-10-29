(Corrects headline to CFO from CEO)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the Oct. 25, 2012, announcement by Validus Holdings Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--) of the resignation of its CFO, Jeff Consolino, in February 2013 will not affect the ratings on Validus. Mr. Consolino will be taking an executive position with American Financial Group Inc. He will be replaced by the current chief accounting officer, Jeff Sangster, as the new CFO; and current director John Hendrickson as the director of strategy, risk management, and corporate development. Both Messrs. Sangster and Hendrickson have been involved with Validus nearly since its formation. Mr. Consolino will be nominated for a position on the board of directors at the end of this month, continuing his relationship with the company (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)