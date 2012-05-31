(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- On May 29, 2012, Italy-based Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) announced the suspension of interest and dividend payments on its two Tier 1 hybrid debt issues.

-- As a result, we are lowering the rating on these instruments to 'CC' from 'B'. May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered its issue ratings on the hybrid Tier 1 debt issued by Italy-based Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL (BPM; BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 ) to 'CC' from 'B'. The 'B' hybrid ratings were on CreditWatch with negative implications prior to this rating action. On May 29, 2012, BPM announced not to proceed with payment of interest and dividends on its two hybrid Tier 1 debt issues with forthcoming payment dates of June 25, 2012, and July 2, 2012. The suspension is allowed under the terms and conditions of these instruments because BPM reported a net loss at the end of 2011, and in the previous 12 months did not distribute any dividends to shareholders nor offer to buy back preference shares. On April 2, 2012, we placed BPM's issue ratings and counterparty credit rating on CreditWatch with negative implications, following the bank's announcement of a EUR614 million net loss. The CreditWatch placement on the hybrids reflected our view that, given these results, there was increased risk that the bank could defer its hybrid coupon payments. According to our criteria, we will further lower the ratings on these two instruments to 'C' on their payment dates of June 25, 2012, and July 2, 2012, when BPM indeed does not make payment of the interest and the dividends on the two hybrid instruments. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Italy-Based Banca Popolare di Milano 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Announced Losses, April 2,2012 RATINGS LIST

To From Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL Junior Subordinated Debt CC B/Watch Neg

EUR300 mil 9% Perpetual Subordinated Fixed/Floating Rate

Notes (ISIN XS0372300227) BPM Capital I LLC Preference Stock CC B/Watch Neg

EUR160 mil 8.393% non cum trust pfd secs*

(ISIN XS0131749623)

*Guaranteed by Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)