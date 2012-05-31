(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We are affirming our 'AA' ratings with a stable outlook on Jackson
National Life Insurance Co. following the group's announcement that it will be
acquiring Reassure America Life Insurance Co. (REALIC; AA-/Watch Dev/--) from
the Swiss Re group.
-- Although we believe Jackson National's capital adequacy position will
be strained following this acquisition as measured by our model, the strong
statutory earnings capacity of the combined U.S. operations and the financial
strength of its parent, Prudential PLC will temper this.
-- We expect Jackson National's core operating earnings and investment
portfolio to continue to show solid performance, and its capital adequacy
position to be supportive of the 'AA' financial strength rating as measured by
our model within one to two years.
-- We also believe that the legal amalgamation and integration of REALIC
into Jackson will proceed as planned and Jackson will maintain a financial
profile consistent with the ratings, given the track record of senior
management and the group.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Jackson National Life
Insurance Co. and Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York
(collectively referred to as Jackson). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that while Jackson's capital adequacy
position will be strained following the REALIC acquisition as measured by our
model, this will be tempered by the strong statutory earnings capacity of the
combined U.S. operations and the financial strength of Jackson's European
parent, Prudential PLC (PruPLC; A+/Stable/A-1; core operating entities rated
AA/Stable). The ratings also reflect Standard & Poor's view that Jackson will
remain a core subsidiary to PruPLC, one of the largest life insurers in the
U.K. and among the largest multinational life insurance and annuity firms in
the world.
This decision follows PruPLC's May 31 announcement that it will be purchasing
certain blocks of Swiss Re's U.S. Admin Re operations for $621 million. The
transaction is expected to close by September 2012. Post closing, REALIC is
likely to be legally amalgamated into Jackson. Earnings from the life
insurance operations as a proportion of Jackson's overall earnings are likely
to increase to about 20%. The balances of earnings are generated from its
annuity businesses. The company expects to complete integration of REALIC's
operating systems within 36 months. Based on pro forma estimates, we believe
Jackson's capital adequacy position will be strained largely due to the $530
million dividend that was paid to the group in 2011, and the decision by
PruPLC to have Jackson self-finance the REALIC transaction. PruPLC has
announced that dividends from the U.S. operations to the group are forecasted
to be approximately $400 million in 2013. Jackson continues to meet our
expectations on all fronts, with the exception of pro forma capital post the
REALIC acquisition.
The ratings on Jackson National also reflect what we view as the firm's solid
position in the individual fixed and variable annuity markets, diversified
distribution, ability to leverage its proprietary system to create innovative
product designs, excellent expense-control discipline, historical
profitability, and improved risk management. We expect the company's risk
management to acceptably moderate--but not eliminate--earnings volatility in
most economic environments. The ratings also reflect Jackson's macro hedging
capacity, which takes into account some of the natural offsets within its
annuity book, to mitigate the living and death benefit risk associated with
its variable annuity product. In our opinion, offsetting these positive
factors are the concentration in annuity liabilities, minimally adequate
liquidity, and the higher relative level of risk assumed through its asset
portfolio.
Jackson's core status as defined within our group methodology criteria
reflects the U.S. operating subsidiaries material earnings contribution and
beachhead into the U.S. retirement savings market, the compatibility of its
business with the group's long-term business strategies, geographic and risk
profile diversity, and 100% ownership. On a stabilized basis, Jackson
constitutes about one-third of PruPLC's global earnings and about one-quarter
of on-balance-sheet assets under management. PruPLC has demonstrated its
commitment to Jackson by contributing capital when Jackson required it to
support business growth and to replenish depleted capital following the credit
losses and equity market lows of 2001 and 2002, given Jackson's concentration
in annuity businesses and the related earnings volatility. Based on our
consolidated capital model, PruPLC capitalization is redundant at the 'AA'
confidence level. We believe that if needed, the group's financial resources
could be used to support Jackson. PruPLC, which is headquartered in the U.K.,
is not affiliated with Prudential Financial, Inc. which is headquartered in
the U.S.
The two funding entities within the group (Jackson National Life Global
Funding and Jackson National Life Funding LLC) were established to facilitate
the group's institutional spread leading activities and we have equalized the
ratings on debt issued by these entities with the financial strength rating on
Jackson, given the way that these obligations have been structured. Borrowings
by these two companies totaled $1.5 billion as of year-end 2011.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Jackson National is expected to mirror the outlook on
its ultimate parent, PruPLC, given Standard & Poor's belief that this
subsidiary will remain a core entity to the group. We expect Jackson to
maintain its strong and consistent earnings profile given the strength of its
franchise in the U.S. individual annuity market, rebuild capitalization within
one-two years to levels that we view as supportive of the 'AA' financial
strength rating, and maintain a Standard & Poor's liquidity ratio of at least
170%. We could lower the ratings by one notch if Jackson's capital adequacy
position is not steadily strengthened, and this contributes to the
reclassification of Jackson as "strategically important" from "core" under our
group methodology criteria.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Jackson National Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA/Stable/A-1+
Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA/Stable/--
Jackson National Life Insurance Co.
Jackson National Life Insurance Co. of New York
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA/Stable/--
Jackson National Life Insurance Co.
Subordinated A+
Jackson National Life Funding LLC
Jackson National Life Global Funding
Senior Secured AA
