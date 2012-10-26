(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The economic risks under which French banks, including Societe Generale, operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone. -- We are revising our outlook on Societe Generale to negative from stable and affirming our 'A/A-1' long-and short-term ratings. -- Our negative outlook on Societe Generale factors in the possibility that an increase in France's banking industry risks, any potential lowering of the sovereign ratings, or a deterioration of the economic situation across the eurozone could occur before the bank has delivered a sufficient and sustainable increase in its capital position to cushion any negative impact on its creditworthiness. Rating Action As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on French bank Societe Generale, its core subsidiary Credit du Nord S.A. and its regional banks, Franfinance, Komercni Banka A.S., SG Americas Securities LLC, and Societe Generale Bank & Trust. At the same time we affirmed our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on all of these banks. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that Societe Generale's capital and earnings remain a negative rating factor and are not therefore able to compensate for increased risk in the bank's operating environment. That said, Societe Generale is making strenuous efforts to improve its regulatory capital ratios, which are also reflected in our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. It has taken measures such as retaining earnings and disposing of assets, including legacy assets. However, in our view, the rising economic risks in the bank's domestic market and the ongoing recession in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) are offsetting some of the benefits of these improvements. We consider that the pace of capital improvement is not yet fast enough for Societe Generale to improve and sustain a capital level that we would consider adequate. Nevertheless, if the improving trend in capitalization continues, we could revise up our projected RAC ratio for Societe Generale in the near term. We base our ratings on Societe Generale on our 'a-' anchor and our view of the bank's "strong" business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The ratings also reflect our view of Societe Generale's "high" systemic importance in the Republic of France's (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+) banking system. We assess Societe Generale's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'. Trends in domestic banking industry risk are negative in our view, as detailed in "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Oct. 25, 2012. Societe Generale's anchor is underpinned by its geographically diversified assets and the French banking system's industry risk. The bank's anchor is currently under the combined pressure of a somber economic outlook throughout Europe and rising industry risks in France's banking sector. Our view of the weighted average economic risk in the countries where Societe Generale operates is based on the geographic distribution of its credit risk exposures. We note that the bank's geographic distribution is oriented toward France and mature markets, but the contribution of emerging and transitioning economies has noticeably increased over the past few years. We round up the weighted average economic risk score for Societe Generale to '3' on a scale in which '1' is the lowest risk and '10' is the highest. The industry risk assessment for Societe Generale is based solely on its home market of France. We note that the combination of a weighted economic risk score of '3' and an industry risk score of '3' would lead to a revision of Societe Generale's anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. Societe Generale's business position is "strong," in our opinion. Its business activities are diverse, and its main businesses operate on longstanding and solid foundations in its core markets. Societe Generale combines stable and successful retail banking in France, growing but varying in performance international retail banking activities, and a sustainable franchise in corporate and investment banking (CIB). We expect Societe Generale to continue to manage its portfolio of activities more actively than in the past. It is disposing of legacy assets and scaling down or exiting activities with low cross-selling potential or where access to funding has been scarce. These measures, in our view, help reduce funding needs, while reinforcing capitalization. We assess Societe Generale's capital and earnings as "moderate." The trend in our assessment is positive, however. Capitalization is rising quarter after quarter. The bank's deleveraging policy is well on track and internal earnings generation remains resilient despite the challenging operating landscape. Sales of legacy assets and targeted loan portfolios in CIB were recently complemented by business asset disposals. The sale of U.S. asset manager TCW in summer 2012, combined with the recently announced disposal of Geniki, the bank's Greek subsidiary, are both reinforcing the credibility of the bank's rightsizing policy. We anticipate that Societe Generale's pro forma RAC ratio, before our diversification adjustments, would stand above 6.5% but below 7% over the next 18-24 months, from 5.6% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Societe Generale has raised its Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio target to the range of 9% to 9.5% as of year-end 2013. Societe Generale paid no dividends in 2011 to support its capitalization. We assess Societe Generale's risk position as "adequate." This assessment takes into account a reasonable appetite for growth that focuses on Societe Generale's core areas of expertise and clientele, as well as an average track record compared with those of its peers. Over the past few years, Societe Generale has reduced its risk appetite, in our view. Derisking measures have been well implemented. Societe Generale's legacy assets have been steadily decreasing in size. Loan loss provisions to average loans increased to a moderate 75 basis points on June 30, 2012. In our view, Societe Generale has manageable exposures to European countries that are most exposed to recession. Societe Generale's funding is "average" and its liquidity position "adequate," in our view. Societe Generale remains reliant on wholesale funding markets and is an active borrower in confidence-sensitive wholesale markets. We believe that the bank's funding profile has improved over the past few years. The group has notably been rebalancing its liabilities toward longer-term maturities. Societe Generale revised down its 2012 medium- to long-term funding plan to EUR10 billion-EUR15 billion from over EUR25 billion in 2011. As of Oct. 26, 2012, the bank had more than fully completed its long-term funding program for 2012. In our view, Societe Generale's structural strength resides in its loyal retail deposit base. The sale of structured products and private placements traditionally accounts for one of its main competitive advantages, while funding diversification is complemented by the issuance of secured bonds. We believe, however, that funding remains challenging for banks in the coming quarters, and we will continue to monitor Societe Generale's response to this pressure. Liquidity needs have been revised downward, ahead of plans. The bank's liquidity buffer is continuously increasing, fully covering its short-term wholesale funding needs as of June 30, 2012, according to its own estimates. The long-term rating on Societe Generale is one notch higher than its SACP, reflecting its "high" systemic importance in France and our assessment of the French government as "supportive" to its banking sector. Outlook The negative outlook on Societe Generale reflects our view that there is a one-in-three possibility that negative trends for France's banking sector industry risks, protracted recession in the eurozone, and any potential lowering of the ratings on France could more than offset the benefits of bank's stronger capitalization on its SACP. A combination of these factors would lead us to downgrade Societe Generale. Negative trends in our assessment of industry risks in France's banking sector and increasing economic risks in the regions where Societe Generale operates could lead us to revise the anchor to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. We also note that, under our criteria, if all other factors remain the same, we would not downgrade Societe Generale if we were to lower the ratings on France. We would, however, reassess our opinion of the French banking system to include the underlying reasons for the downgrade and their potential impact on the bank's SACP. We might revise the outlook to stable if, all other factors being equal, the improving trend in Societe Generale's capitalization continued, causing us to revise our projected RAC ratio to above 7%. This positive trend could potentially counterbalance concerns over France's banking sector industry risks, and the potential lowering of the ratings on France. This could happen if we came to believe there would be no serious deterioration in the French and eurozone economic and operating environments in the foreseeable future. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 SACP a- Anchor a- Business position Strong (+1) Capital and earnings Moderate (-1) Risk position Adequate (0) Funding and liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support +1 GRE support 0 Group support 0 Sovereign support +1 Additional factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)