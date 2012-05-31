(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its preliminary issue-level and recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior notes due 2020. We assigned the notes our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating and a preliminary recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Boyd plans to use the proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, which were drawn to finance a portion of the purchase price for its acquisition of Peninsula Gaming LLC. Boyd will also permanently reduce the size of the revolver by $150 million, which represents the amount of increased revolving commitments that became effective and were funded May 30, 2012. We will finalize our ratings on the proposed senior notes and resolve our CreditWatch listing on the existing senior notes in conjunction with the closing of the notes offering and the permanent reduction in revolving credit facility commitments. Our corporate credit rating on Boyd is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on Boyd reflects our assessment of its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of its business risk profile as "fair", according to our criteria. Our corporate credit rating on Boyd was unaffected by its announcement earlier this month that it entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Peninsula Gaming LLC for a total consideration of $1.45 billion. Boyd has obtained committed financing for the transaction, which would include $200 million in cash and about $1.3 billion in debt at the Peninsula subsidiary. The transaction remains subject to various closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals, and Boyd expects the transaction to close by the end of 2012. The purchase price represents an EBITDA multiple of about 7x, based on Peninsula's trailing-12-month EBITDA of $109 million at its Iowa and Louisiana properties; an annualized run-rate for Kansas Star based on its first-quarter 2012 EBITDA of $26.8 million; and corporate expenses of $10 million. In addition to the purchase price, Boyd will make an additional payment in 2016 if Peninsula's Kansas Star property generates EBITDA in excess of $105 million in 2015. We believe the proposed acquisition will strengthen Boyd's business risk profile, as Peninsula's assets face limited competition, have high EBITDA margins compared with other commercial gaming operators, and are relatively good quality assets. Additionally, the transaction improves Boyd's geographic diversity and further lessens its reliance on the Las Vegas locals market, which has been more challenged than other markets in recent years. However, based on the proposed terms of the transaction and incorporating our performance expectations for Boyd's and Peninsula's operating performance, we expect the consolidated Boyd and Peninsula entity will remain highly leveraged at more than 7.5x over the intermediate term. We view this level of leverage as aligned with a 'B' corporate credit rating, notwithstanding the improvement to Boyd's business risk profile. In 2012, we expect Boyd's consolidated EBITDA (excluding the Peninsula assets) to grow about 15%, incorporating the addition of recently acquired Biloxi, Miss.-based casino IP to its portfolio, modest growth at its Las Vegas locals and Midwest and South segments, and low- to mid-single-digit growth for Downtown Las Vegas. In 2012, we expect Peninsula will experience substantial revenue and EBITDA growth, approximately 50% and 75%, respectively, benefiting from the recent opening of its Kansas Star property. We continue to expect Boyd will maintain modest covenant cushion over the next few quarters; however, we expect covenant cushion will be thin as both the senior secured and total leverage covenants tighten further in the fourth quarter of 2012 and in 2013. However, we believe Boyd would be successful in securing an amendment, if necessary, or in executing additional capital markets transactions that would alleviate covenant pressure. (For more information, please see Standard & Poor's research updates on Boyd Gaming Corp. and Peninsula Gaming, published May 17, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Boyd Gaming Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned $300M sr notes due 2020 B (prelim)

Recovery Rating 4 (prelim) (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)