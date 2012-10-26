(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings upgrades to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' approximately $100.11
million of outstanding revenue financing system (RFS) bonds issued by the Texas
Public Finance Authority on behalf of Texas Southern University (TSU or the
university). The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.
SECURITY
RFS debt is secured by a broad pledge of all unencumbered revenues of the
university, excluding state appropriations and restricted gifts and grants.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABILIZED POSITION MERITS UPGRADE: The upgrade to 'BBB+' reflects TSU's
balanced operating results in fiscal 2012, stable financial resource levels and
improved market position following the resolution of management-related
accreditation issues that occurred in 2007.
STRENGTHENING ADMISSIONS PROFILE: TSU's renewed accreditation at the end of 2011
helped to strengthen demand for the fall 2012 class despite heightened academic
requirements. The student population was affected by the restriction on Pell
grant receipts that was implemented nationally in July 2012, which is expected
to pressure enrollment in fall 2012.
HIGH BUT MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The university maintains a high debt burden,
however, Fitch views the burden as manageable given dedicated state
appropriations that support capital appropriations bonds and a portion of RFS
debt combined with adequate debt service coverage generated from operations.
EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM: TSU's existing management team has successfully
corrected all deficiencies identified by the Southern Association of College and
Schools (SACS) in 2007, when the school's accreditation was put on probation.
The full 10-year affirmation that was granted in December 2011 underscores the
strength of the current team.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
MARGIN STABILITY: The university's ability to sustain break-even to positive
operating performance could facilitate continued growth in available funds and
lead to upward rating momentum over time.
CREDIT PROFILE
TSU's accreditation was fully restored in June 2010 following two probationary
periods since the end of the 2007 calendar year as a result of financial
malfeasance on the part of the prior management team. While Fitch viewed this
development favorably at the time, a more important review with SACS took place
in 2011, which ultimately resulted in a reaffirmation of the university's full
accreditation for a period of 10 years, effective December 2011. This
determination helped to bolster the university's incoming student demand for
fall 2012, including an estimated 7.1% increase in application volume which
brought in approximately 14.1% more first time-freshmen than fall 2011.
Fitch views the strengthening demand as a credit positive, particularly given
the implementation of stricter admissions standards for the fall 2012 enrollment
cycle. Further, Fitch believes that the higher number of more highly qualified
freshman students will help to offset anticipated enrollment losses in fall
2012. Over 700 undergraduate students at TSU were negatively affected by Pell
grant restrictions imposed as of July 1, 2012. Consistent with nationwide
trends, graduate enrollment (particularly in education programs) is suffering
from reductions in grant aid (non-Pell) that has historically been available.
Financial operations rebounded in fiscal 2012 to approximately break-even (based
on unaudited results). Though somewhat short of Fitch's expectation, the rebound
underscores the one-time nature of the deficit posted in fiscal 2011. Given the
flat state appropriations budget and the generally stable enrollment situation,
fiscal 2013 performance is expected to meet or exceed fiscal 2012 results. Fitch
views this performance as consistent with overall expectations for public
colleges and universities.
The operational balance achieved in fiscal 2012, which is expected to continue
in fiscal 2013, will provide protection for the university's available funds
(defined by Fitch as unrestricted or expendable cash and investments), which
topped $63.8 million in fiscal 2011. The resulting financial cushion provided
30.1% of annual operating expenses and 27.3% of total pro forma outstanding debt
for fiscal 2011.
The financial cushion provides adequate support for the university's high but
manageable debt burden. On a pro forma basis, maximum annual debt service (MADS)
of $22.7 million (due in fiscal 2014) represented 11% of fiscal 2011 operating
revenues. While pro forma MADS coverage from operations dropped to 0.6x in
fiscal 2011, coverage is expected to return to sum-sufficient (1.0x) in fiscal
2012. Further, Fitch notes that of the $234 million in pro forma outstanding
debt, 49.7% are constitutional appropriation bonds and tuition revenue bonds,
which receive annual state appropriations for all or a portion of related debt
service.
The pro forma outstanding debt total also includes a $55 million loan from the
Historically Black Colleges and Universities Capital Access Program for the
construction of an 800-bed residential facility on TSU's campus. While Fitch
views the feasibility study commissioned by the university positively, the
implementation of the study's recommendations will need to be carefully managed.
Primarily, Fitch will assess the university's ability to implement the necessary
changes to the residential housing system and on-campus living requirements that
will support the project's success.
Established in 1947, TSU is a public, four-year, liberal arts institution
located on a 145 acre campus three miles from downtown Houston, TX. One of only
four public universities that operate independently of the state's major
systems, TSU is the second largest, single-campus African American university in
the country.
