May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed six classes issued by Anthracite 2004-HY1 Ltd./Corp (Anthracite 2004-HY1). A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Since Fitch's last rating action in June 2011, approximately 6.3% of the collateral has been downgraded. Currently, 100% of the portfolio has a Fitch derived rating below investment grade and 87.2% has a rating in the 'CCC' category and below. As of the March 31, 2012 trustee report, approximately 77.4% of the underlying collateral is experiencing interest shortfalls. Since Fitch's last rating action, the portfolio has realized losses of approximately $56.2 million. This transaction was analyzed under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default levels for the underlying portfolio. The Rating Loss Rates (RLR) were then compared to the credit enhancement of the classes. Fitch also analyzed the structure's sensitivity to the assets that are distressed, experiencing interest shortfalls, and those with near-term maturities. For the class A through F notes, Fitch analyzed each class' sensitivity to the default of the distressed assets ('CCC' and below). Given the high probability of default of the underlying assets and the expected limited recovery prospects upon default, the class A notes have been affirmed at 'CCCsf', indicating that default is possible. Similarly, the class B notes have been affirmed at 'CCsf', indicating that default is probable, and the class C through F notes at 'Csf', indicating that default is inevitable. Fitch does not assign Outlooks to classes rated 'CCC' and below. Anthracite 2004-HY1 is a commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) that closed on Nov. 9, 2004. The collateral is composed of 15 assets from eight obligors of which all are commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) from the 1998 through 2004 vintages. Fitch has affirmed the following classes as indicated: --$23,791,000 class A notes at 'CCCsf'; --$28,117,000 class B notes at 'CCsf'; --$21,628,000 class C notes at 'Csf'; --$19,898,000 class D notes at 'Csf'; --$33,048,000 class E notes at 'Csf'; --$17,995,000 class F notes at 'Csf'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs here

(New York Ratings Team)