(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Overview

-- Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. (PRA), a U.S. contract research organization providing services to customers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, is refinancing its capital structure with a new, $410 million senior secured credit facility.

-- We are assigning the company a 'B+' corporate credit rating and rating the credit facility 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain leverage in the mid- to high-4x range, and that the company will use the flexibility the new credit facility offers to direct cash flow toward acquisitions and dividends. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' corporate credit rating to Raleigh, N.C-based Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. (PRA). The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to PRA's $410 million senior secured credit facilities. The senior secured credit facility is composed of a $40 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $370 million term loan B due 2018. The senior credit facility also permits $150 million of incremental term loan capacity (subject to a 4.25x pro forma net leverage test). The senior secured recovery rating is '3', reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale Our rating on PRA reflects the company's "aggressive" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. The aggressive financial risk profile reflects financial sponsor ownership and leverage that we expect will stay above 4.0x for the foreseeable future. PRA's weak business risk profile reflects the company's position as a midsized player in a fragmented industry, its somewhat concentrated customer base, and the potential earnings volatility inherent in the contract-dependent pharmaceutical contract research organization (CRO) industry. We expect PRA to generate low-double-digit revenue growth in 2012, which represents some moderation of 2011 trends and reflects PRA's participation in the ongoing industry recovery. We expect low-single-digit EBITDA growth this year, which reflects about 150 basis points of margin contraction versus 2011 due to tighter industry pricing and some investments made in staff in 2012. Still, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to remain in the low-double digits and leverage to remain unchanged over the next year in the high-4x area. PRA's financial metrics have benefitted from a second consecutive year of double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth. Although financial metrics have steadily improved since the 2007 leveraged buyout, we expect PRA to use the substantial flexibility under the new credit facility to grow the business through acquisitions and to pay dividends to its financial sponsor. The new credit facility has only one financial maintenance covenant (a net first lien leverage test that is loosely drafted) and permits access to an unfunded incremental facility subject to a 4.25x net leverage test. For this reason, we do not expect leverage to decrease meaningfully over time, despite our expectation that EBITDA will continue to grow. Although we believe the CRO industry is slowly recovering, contract dependency and susceptibility to contract cancellation remain a major risk for PRA and its competitors and support its weak business risk profile. PRA historically has relied heavily on the more volatile contracts of biotechnology and smaller drug companies, but is expanding the large pharmaceutical client portion of its business. We expect both the large pharmaceutical companies and their smaller biotechnology counterparts to continue outsourcing a growing portion of their development efforts because of internal cost pressures, a focus on core competencies, the lack of infrastructure to perform functions in-house, and the increasing complexity of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements and protocols. However, the large pharmaceutical companies, while increasing outsourcing, are choosing to work with fewer, preferred vendors. Such contracts typically carry lower margins, and contract pricing in general remains under pressure as pharmaceutical companies focus on cost control and there is excess capacity in the CRO industry. These developments may hinder PRA's efforts to expand its client list to include more established pharmaceutical companies. Liquidity We believe PRA's liquidity is "adequate," based on our expectation that:

-- Source of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months.

-- Sources of liquidity include access to an undrawn $40 million revolving credit facility, over $60 million of cash, and annual FFO of above $50 million.

-- Uses of cash include annual capital expenditures of about $25 million and an annual amortization payment of $3.7 million.

-- The new credit facility will include only one financial covenant, which is set with large starting cushions.

-- Even if EBITDA declined by 20%, liquidity should exceed needs. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on PRA, to be published as soon as possible following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable outlook on PRA reflects our expectations of high-single-digit revenue growth next year that results in FFO to total debt in the mid-teens. We could consider a higher rating if the company is able to reduce leverage to below 4.0x on a sustained basis, which we believe could occur if PRA grows revenues in the high-single digits and expands margins by about 200 basis points (which we think is unlikely in the current pricing environment). In addition, we believe that financial sponsor ownership is likely to limit PRA's willingness to sustain leverage below 4x, as we believe the sponsor would likely use the substantial flexibility the new credit agreement offers to use debt to fund dividends. We could lower the rating if we believed leverage was likely to stay above 5x, which we think could happen if the company undertakes a major debt-financed acquisition or dividend or if margins deteriorate by about 350 basis points due to pricing pressures. Related Criteria And Research

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- $40 mil revolving credit fac due 2017 B+

Recovery Rating 3 $370 mil term loan B due 2018 B+

Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)