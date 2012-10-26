(Reissues to correct company) The following statement was released by the rating agency: Overview

-- Chilean toll-road operator RdB's overall operating and financial performance remained in line with our projections.

-- We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term senior secured debt rating on RdB.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that RdB should continue benefiting from favorable near-term traffic growth prospects and from its adequate liquidity. Rating Action On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term senior secured debt rating on Rutas del Bosque Sociedad Concesionaria S.A.'s (RdB) fixed-rate notes. The outlook is stable.

Rationale The rating affirmation takes into consideration RdB's rising cash flow generation after the 2010 earthquake. All reconstruction works were finished in the first quarter of the year and RdB already collected the remaining portion of insurance payments. RdB was less affected than other toll roads as it maintained full connectivity along the route and all its toll plazas were reopened a few days after the earthquake. In the last quarter of 2011, Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA; BBB-/Stable/--) acquired the remaining 40% stake in RdB's owner, Intervial Chile S.A. (not rated). Before the acquisition, ISA already had a controlling stake in Intervial and given certain features of RdB's structure (particularly its inability to make restricted payments and its bankruptcy remoteness), we see the ownership change as rating neutral. The 'BB+' senior secured debt ratings on RdB reflect the 'BB+' underlying rating (SPUR). The bond insurance provider is Syncora Guarantee Inc. (not rated, formerly XL Capital Assurance). The rating on RdB reflects the following risks:

-- Although the concession's income distribution mechanism (IDM) significantly increases recovery value, it doesn't guarantee the timing of cash inflows; and

-- Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) are weak, but they are less meaningful for RdB than they would be for a typical fixed-term concession with a legal cash waterfall structure. The following factors partly offset the risks:

-- RdB benefits from an IDM and a minimum revenue guarantee under its concession agreement, which account for more than 70% of revenues; and

-- If RdB fails to reach a certain rate of revenue growth, mandatory tariff increases help to maintain even cash flow distribution throughout the term of the concession. During the 12 months ended Aug. 30, 2012, equivalent traffic (ET) grew 5.6% on RdB compared with the same period in 2011, while for the first eight months of 2012, traffic increased 6.4%. Toll collections have been growing in line with traffic performance and benefit from tariff adjustments allowed by the concession. For the 12 months ended Aug. 30, 2012, revenues rose 9.9% and for the eight months ended August; revenues increased 12.3%, compared with 2011. RdB tariffs also are adjusted by a "safety premium" (related to the safety levels on the road), which allow the road to increase its tariffs in real terms up to a maximum of 5%. The safety premium for 2012 is 4.16%. Our base-case scenario assumes an average traffic increase of 3.3% throughout the remainder of RdB's notes' term and tariff adjustments at the beginning of each year, which will allow the project to post an average DSCR of 1.1x. RdB is engaged to perform additional safety and service works on the toll road under a complementary agreement with the MOP. Those works will total inflation protected units equivalent to Unidad de Fomento UF685,000, which the MOP will cover under the percentage of completion method. The IDM is a key credit factor that mitigates traffic uncertainty. RdB and the MOP signed the agreement in April 2004, which was approved in September 2004. This agreement established the IDM, which guarantees a present value of revenues for the concession period, and changes the term of the concession from a fixed term into a variable term. Additionally, there is some stability in the revenues structure given the minimum guaranteed revenues (MGR). However, the MGR only covers a very small part of the cash flow needed to pay debt; therefore MGRs are not relevant to RdB's credit quality. Revenues for the eight months of 2012 were UF 746,828, which already are above the MGR for 2012 of UF579,000. Furthermore, RdB benefits from a government subsidy--UF244,334 in 2012--which is a mandatory payment that somewhat increases RdB's financial flexibility. RdB is a 160 kilometer toll road, which became fully operational in December 2000, between the cities of Chillan and Collipulli, along Route 5 in southern Chile. The road begins in the south of Chillan, at the junction of two other toll roads, the North Access to Concepcion and Talca-Chillan. The road ends at Collipulli, at the junction of the Collipulli-Temuco toll road. The concession ends when the present value of actual revenues equals the present value of the guaranteed revenues. If the traffic revenues are below the guaranteed revenues, the concession is extended. If the traffic revenues are higher than the guaranteed revenues, the concession is shortened. If the concession is extended for more than 60 months after 2021, the government can end the concession by paying cash to compensate RdB for the remaining gap between the present value of the received revenues and the guaranteed revenues. Liquidity RdB's liquidity is adequate. As of June 30, 2012, RdB had about UF858,000 in cash and cash equivalents, plus a credit facility of UF1.5 million with Banco Itau Chile due 2016 with all obligations guaranteed by Banco Itau BBA (BBB/Stable/A-2). These sources account for approximately the next two years of debt service. RdB's liquidity also benefits from a ban on restricted payments until all senior debt has been paid, and from mandatory tariff increases of up to 25% in real terms, with a 5% maximum per year, if traffic performance results in revenues below a theoretical line. Outlook The stable outlook on the SPUR reflects our expectation that annual traffic on RdB will rise more than 3%, allowing it to generate sufficient cash flow to service debt payments. A positive rating action is possible if RdB's DSCRs is more than 1.1x and if it substantially improves its liquidity. Ratings could come under pressure if traffic decreases significantly to levels that mandatory tariff increases don't fully cover, which could cause liquidity shortfalls. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Ruta del Bosque Sociedad Concesionaria S.A. Senior Secured BB+/Stable