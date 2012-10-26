(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Chilean toll road operator Rutas del Maipo's financial performance has remained in line with our expectations. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' long-term senior secured debt rating on Maipo. -- Maipo should continue benefiting from good traffic fundamentals, allowing it to strengthen its liquidity. Rating Action On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term senior secured debt rating on Ruta del Maipo Sociedad Concesionaria S.A.'s (Maipo) fixed-rate notes. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects Maipo's robust revenue and traffic performance amid growing economy. In addition, on Aug. 13, 2012, Maipo received the final claim settlement for the earthquake damage from its insurer. At the end of 2011, Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA; BBB-/Stable/--) acquired the remaining 40% stake in Maipo's owner, Intervial Chile S.A. (not rated). Before the acquisition, ISA already had a controlling stake in Intervial, and given certain features of the project structure (particularly its inability to make restricted payments and its bankruptcy remoteness), we see the ownership change as rating neutral. The rating reflects the higher of our underlying rating (SPUR) on Maipo and that on the bond insurance provider, MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--). The following strengths support the rating: -- The accumulation of cash in the project, since no restricted payments can be made until all senior debt has been paid in full (except for some already authorized dividends related to Complementary Agreement No. 7); -- The concession benefits from an income distribution mechanism (IDM) that the Chile's Ministry of Public Works (MOP) provides, which significantly mitigates traffic risk by guaranteeing a certain net present value of revenues; -- Tariff increases in real terms if Maipo doesn't achieve certain revenue level because of weak traffic volume; and -- The toll road is part of Route 5 in Chile, which has a long track record of traffic and toll collection. The following weaknesses constrain the rating: -- No guarantee exists for the timing of cash inflows, though the concession's IDM significantly increase Maipo's recovery value; -- The financial strategy is strongly weighted toward third-party debt, with a back-loaded amortization schedule; and -- Weak debt service coverage ratios, though they are less meaningful than in typical fixed-term concessions that have a cash waterfall structure. For the 12 months ended Aug. 30, 2012, equivalent traffic (a light vehicle equivalency factor for heavy vehicles) increased about 8%, compared with the same period in 2011. In addition, revenues increased 11% for the same period as a result of real tariff adjustments that the concession allows. Maipo also adjusts tariffs based on a "safety premium"--Premio de Seguridad Vial, related to road safety levels--that allow toll road operators to increase tariffs in real terms, up to a maximum of 5%. Maipo has been awarded the maximum premium in the last three years. Our base-case scenario assumes an average rise in traffic of 3.2% for the remainder of the notes' term, which will allow the project to post an average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.44x for the same period. As of September 2012, Maipo is operating all of its toll booths through the electronic toll system. A third party operates the system, which mitigates any credit risk. Users with tags currently account only for 1% of total revenues. On July 8, 2003, the concessionaire and MOP signed an agreement establishing an IDM that guarantees a present value of 9.5% in real terms of revenues for the concession period and changes the concession from a fixed term to a variable term. Additionally, the MOP guarantees Maipo a minimum revenue (MRG) to compensate any revenue shortfall. The MRG for 2012 is in inflation protected units equivalent to Unidades de Fomento (UF) 2.2 million, which will be transferred, if needed, during first-quarter 2013. As of Aug. 30, 2012, Maipo's revenues were UF2.22 million. Maipo is engaged to perform additional safety and service works in the toll road under a complementary agreement with the MOP. Those works will total over UF900,000, which the MOP will cover under the percentage of completion method. We believe no construction risk is associated given its simplicity and Maipo's current liquidity could offset any delay in MOP's payments. In addition, Maipo is engaged in the expansion of the toll road for a third lane (Proyecto Terceras Pistas) which will cost around UF2.7 million and will take between 36 to 40 months to complete. Maipo is negotiating with the MOP the complementary agreement for the construction of the third lane. As Maipo has no competitor, we believe traffic will not be significantly affected by construction. We will monitor the final agreement and any possible impact on Maipo's financial flexibility. Maipo is a 193 kilometer toll road and part of Route 5 in Chile. The road runs south out of the city of Santiago to the north of the city of Talca. The original concession was fixed for 25 years, expiring in September 2024. After the agreement was signed, the concession was modified to a variable term concession, which will end when the present value of actual revenues equals the present value of the guaranteed revenues. If the traffic revenues are below the guaranteed revenues the concession will be extended. If the opposite is true, the concession will be shortened. Liquidity Maipo's liquidity is adequate, in our opinion. As of June 30, 2012, Maipo had about UF1.13 million in cash and cash equivalents, plus a liquidity facility for UF2.1 million with Banco Itau Chile due 2016 with all obligations guaranteed by Banco Itau BBA (BBB/Stable/A-2). Both sources jointly account almost for two years of debt service. Maipo's liquidity also benefits from the following factors: no restricted payments can be made until all senior debt have been paid in full (except for the permitted dividends related to Complementary Agreement No. 7),, and if traffic volume falls below a certain expected line, the tariff will increase up to 25% in real terms, with a 5% maximum per year. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the toll road's good traffic fundamentals, driven by a sustainable economic growth in Chile, which will allow Maipo to generate significant long-term cash balances to strengthen its liquidity. However, the project's significant debt level constrains any potential upgrade. We could lower the rating if weak traffic performance hurts liquidity. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, Aug. 24, 2009 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Ruta del Maipo Sociedad Concesionaria S.A. Senior Secured BBB-/Stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)