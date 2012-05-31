UPDATE 1-Chinese investors find their cash is losing its cachet
* Tight capital controls, deal scrutiny hurt investor confidence
May 31 Argentina: * Moodys issues annual report on Argentina * Rpt-moodys issues annual report on argentina
* Tight capital controls, deal scrutiny hurt investor confidence
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Banks prospects have improved in region By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equities markets. The region's stocks have tracked the gains in global equities in the past weeks as new U.S. President Donald T
BERLIN, Feb 21 A top official from the International Monetary Fund warned against over-reactions to the plans of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday.