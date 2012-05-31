(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Mifel (Mifel)'s ratings as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Short-term local currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb-'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'; --USD100 million perpetual non-cumulative junior subordinated callables notes at 'B-'; --USD150 million cumulative subordinated preferred notes at 'B'; --National scale long-term rating affirmed at 'A-(mex)'; --National scale short term rating affirmed at 'F2(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Mifel's ratings are driven by its moderate financial condition and weak operating performance, relatively modest franchise, and a business model that is gradually positioning Mifel as a strong competitor among its peers in commercial lending. The ratings also reflect the reasonable asset quality of its loan portfolio, its sound funding profile, and modest liquidity that has deteriorated slightly in recent periods. A recent improvement of Mifel's capital adequacy was also a key factor supporting its affirmation and Stable Outlook, since the stronger capital base partially compensates for its weak earnings generation and declining loan loss reserve coverage. The Stable oOutlook is driven by its improved capitalization metrics, following capital injections completed during first quarter 2012 (1Q'12), and which will be even higher during the next quarter (at the total regulatory and eligible capital levels), following a the new hybrid issued in May 2012. In Fitch's view, Mifel's ratings could benefit in the medium term by its the higher loss absorption capacity derived from this capitalization, if coupled with an adequate growth of its loan portfolio (high quality) and material improvements of in its core profitability drivers. On the other hand, further deteriorations of the bank's liquidity profile, tighter core operating profitability, and/or worsening of impairment and loan reserve levels, could pressure the bank's ratings downward. After reporting negative operating results during 2008 and 2009 arising from the branch network growth and the adverse economic environment, Mifel has been able to improve its financial performance, although its operating results are still weak, mainly as a result of tight net interest margins and poor operating efficiency. In Fitch's opinion, higher credit and non-interest costs, as well as the smaller sub-national loan portfolio, are the main drivers of Mifel's low profitability. Mifel's franchise is relatively modest, and its business model, which focuses on middle middle-market commercial loans and deposits from upper-middle and upper-income segments, still has some challenges to consolidate during 2012, primarily to improve the overall credit quality of its loan portfolio. Also, related party loans have been, in Fitch's opinion, historically high for Banca Mifel, although these have been gradually declining, in line with more stringent local regulations, although Fitch considers that such regulations are still weak relative to international standards. Mifel's loan portfolio declined in 2011, since due to athere was a reduction of sub-national lending,. Fitch considers this reduction as positive, as this particular sector has been increasingly challenging recently. The loan portfolio exhibits geographic and sector concentrations, as well as higher than peers impairment ratios, explained mainly by the agribusiness and mortgage sectors, as well as by low charge-offs. While asset quality seems to be improving in 1Q'12, these trends still need to be tested once Mifel resumes lending more actively. A sound funding profile remains a major strength, as Mifel has access to considerable amounts of retail deposits and has proven been able to create a recurring and stable customer deposit base, which funds the bank's entire loan portfolio. Nevertheless, these deposits are concentrated on term accounts (87% at 1Q'12), and most of these are in the form of money market deposits. In Fitch's opinion, Mifel's liquidity profile exhibits room for improvement, especially in view of ample asset-liability tenor mismatches. Capital levels were strengthened significantly at 1Q'12, in response to capital injections during the first months of 2012 by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), together with additional contributions from previous and new local shareholders for a total amount of MXN509 million. Mifel will show even higher regulatory and eligible capitalization ratios during the next quarter, due to the new hybrid issue. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view, this will be temporary, but when lending resumes, Fitch expects the regulatory and eligible capital ratios to be slightly above 15%, while the Fitch core capital ratio will likely be around 10% of total risk weighted assets. Established in 1993, Mifel is the largest entity of Grupo Financiero Mifel, which also has factoring, leasing and mutual fund management companies. The bank has traditionally targeted SMEs and medium-sized real estate developers, and more recently government related entities, although the relative contribution of the latter is declining. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)