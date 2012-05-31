(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to Comstock Resources Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured note offering due 2020. We have assigned a '5' recovery rating to this debt, indicating our expectation of negligible (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default. The 'B-' issue rating incorporates our expectation that the company will use the proceeds to partly pay down the $610 million balance under its revolving credit facility (as of March 31, 2012), thereby improving its liquidity to "adequate" from "less than adequate", in our view. Incorporating the notes issuance, debt paydown, recent asset sales, and associated borrowing base reductions, we estimate Comstock's liquidity would exceed $300 million, compared with about $94 million as of March 31, 2012. Our 'B' corporate credit rating and negative outlook on Frisco, Texas-based Comstock Resources remain unchanged. The ratings reflect our expectation that natural gas prices will remain weak, which will pressure the company's profitability, while it shifts capital to oil projects; its small and geographically concentrated reserve base; its competitive cost structure; and experienced management team. Our negative outlook reflects the company's "less-than-adequate" liquidity (currently) and weaker credit measures for 2012 and beyond. Near-term improvement in liquidity hinges upon the successful completion of the company's proposed notes offering. We would revise the outlook to stable if this deal gets done on acceptable terms as it will address our concerns about the company's tight liquidity to fund its oil development expansion. We could lower the rating if the company is unsuccessful in raising sufficient capital and liquidity deteriorates further. (For the complete credit rating rationale, see the research update on Comstock Resources published May 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Comstock Resources Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Negative/-- New rating Proposed $250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020 B- Recovery rating 5 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)