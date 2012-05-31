(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Chile-based fuel distributor Compania de Petroleos de Chile Copec S.A.'s financial profile has weakened after it partly debt financed an additional stake in Organizacion Terpel.

-- We have revised its financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest."

-- We lowered our rating on the company to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will keep a financial performance commensurate with our expectations for its financial risk profile. Rating Action On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Compania de Petroleos de Chile Copec S.A. (Copec) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action reflects the downward revision of our assessment of Copec's financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest." In our view, the debt the company raised to finance the acquisition of a controlling stake in Colombia's largest fuel distributor Organizacion Terpel (Terpel) would continue to result in cash-flow protection metrics more aligned with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Particularly, we expect consolidated funds from operations (FFO) to debt and consolidated debt to EBITDA in the 25%-35% and 2.5x-3.0x ranges, respectively, in 2012 and 2013. We continue to assess Copec's business risk profile as "satisfactory." We expect Copec to continue benefiting from its dominant market position in the Chilean fuel distribution sector, both retail and wholesale. Its well-known brand, good operating and logistical practices, nationwide coverage, and ability to successfully transfer price risk to customers for relatively stable profit margins support this market position. In addition, with the incorporation of Terpel, Copec had diversified its revenue mix, with approximately 34% of revenues and 46% of EBITDA in 2011 coming from international markets, mainly Colombia (BBB-/Stable/--). Colombia presents a higher growth potential than Chile, mainly driven by lower motorization rates and higher needs for infrastructure investments. We now view Copec and Terpel as integrated companies, given the high degree of influence and the significant effective share that Copec has on Terpel. We expect Copec's consolidated EBITDA generation to range between $550 million and $600 million in 2012 and 2013. This would support a consolidated cash flow from operations of more than $300 million. However, this depends on final working capital needs, which in turn will be affected mostly by the level of activity in the wholesale division, which has longer collection periods than in the retail segment. At the same time, we incorporate in our analysis Terpel's divestiture of its Chilean operations in 2013 for about $320 million, which Terpel would use to cancel debt. A lower debt coupled with increasing EBITDA generation would improve Copec's consolidated credit metrics through 2013. Our base case suggests debt to EBITDA near 2.5x and FFO to debt in excess of 30%, compared with 3.5x (consolidated figure was below 3x) and 17%, respectively, for 2011. Copec is a privately held company, wholly owned by Chile-based Empresas Copec S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--). Under its retail division, Copec commands about 55% of the retail fuel distribution market in Chile. The company distributes mainly gasoline, kerosene, and lubricants through its distribution network of 621 owned gas stations, 70 Pronto convenience stores, and 200 Punto stores that sell lubricants under the Mobil and Esso brands. Copec also distributes jet, fuel, and diesel oil, and heavy fuels to Chilean industrial companies, and controls about 67% of this market. Copec's key assets also comprise 17 storage plants. Copec has a 58.9% indirect controlling stake in Terpel, the market leader in the Colombian fuel distribution market and has presence in the fuel distribution markets of Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Peru, and Mexico through a network of 2,197 fuel stations. Liquidity We assess Copec's liquidity position as "adequate." The following aspects are incorporated in our assessment of the company's liquidity profile:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months;

-- We believe that sources would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines 15%;

-- As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company was in compliance with, and had room under, financial covenants (net debt to equity below 1.2x and EBITDA interest coverage above 2x); and

-- We believe Copec would be able to absorb high-impact, low probability events, with limited need for refinancing. In addition, the company has sound relationship with banks. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had consolidated cash balances of $408 million compared with short-term debt of $312 million. We expect Copec to generate consolidated FFO of at least $400 million which would be used mostly to fund capital expenditures and working capital needs of about $250 million and pay dividends at about 50% of net income. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next 18 months Copec will keep a financial performance commensurate with our expectations for its financial risk profile, with consolidated debt to EBITDA of less than 3x over the cycle and consolidated FFO to debt of more than 30%. Our ratings also incorporate our understanding that Terpel would sell its subsidiary in Chile and would use the proceeds to cancel Terpel's debt. We might raise the rating on the company if it improves its financial profile, such as consolidated debt to EBITDA of less than 2x or consolidated FFO to debt of more than 45%. Related Criteria And Research

