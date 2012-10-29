Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to $400 million in general
obligation (GO) bonds of the State of Connecticut, consisting of:
--$180 million GO bonds (2012 series G);
--$220 million taxable GO bonds (2012 series B).
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale the week of Oct. 29, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following outstanding ratings:
--Approximately $13.5 billion GO bonds and notes at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
GO bonds to which the full faith and credit of the state will be pledged for
payment of principal and interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HIGH WEALTH LEVELS: Connecticut is the nation's wealthiest state as measured by
per capita personal income. Economic performance has stabilized following the
recession, but the recovery has been slow and uneven.
CONSERVATIVE FORECASTING OFFSETS SPENDING PRESSURE: State finances are marked by
conservatively forecast, though cyclical, revenue performance and persistent
spending pressure, including for labor and Medicaid.
SLOW RECOVERY DELAYING FISCAL IMPROVEMENT: In the past, the state has used
revenue recovery to rapidly repay budget borrowing from recessionary periods and
rebuild rainy day balances, a practice more recently hampered by the slow,
uneven recovery now underway.
HIGH DEBT: Tax-supported debt is high for a U.S. state. Most GO bonds, excluding
GO bonds issued to fund the teachers' retirement system, amortize rapidly.
SIGNIFICANT PENSION OBLIGATIONS: Unfunded liabilities for employees are
significant, including for state employee and teacher pensions.
CREDIT PROFILE
The state's 'AA' GO rating reflects its vast wealth and income resources,
tempered by a relatively high burden of debt and retirement liabilities. The
slow and uneven pace of the economic recovery is affecting the pace of revenue
growth and the state's ability to quickly recover from the downturn.
The enacted budget for the fiscal 2012 - 2013 biennium, which began July 1,
2011, implemented various recurring solutions, including tax rate increases,
spending cuts and labor savings to achieve balance, a notable departure from
recent biennial budgets that had relied largely on one-time resources. Revenue
underperformance since budget adoption was offset by prompt state balancing
actions, although the previously sizable projected ending balance anticipated at
June 30, 2013 has been eliminated. The state's executive budget for fiscal 2014
- 2015 will be released in February 2013.
Connecticut has a wealthy, diverse economy anchored by a large finance sector
and important manufacturing, education and health sectors. The state entered the
recession later than the U.S. as a whole, with employment growth stalling in
2008 before falling 4.3% in 2009 and 1.1% in 2010. Employment rose 1% in 2011 as
the state bounced back from recessionary declines, although growth during 2012
has been slower. September 2012 employment rose 0.2% over September 2011, well
below the 1.4% growth rate recorded nationally. Unemployment has fallen from its
2010 peak of 9.3%, but remains elevated at 8.9% as of September 2012, compared
to a 7.8% rate reported nationally. The state remains the wealthiest as measured
by personal income per capita, at 139% of the national average in 2011; second
quarter 2012 personal income was up 1.8% year-over-year.
The state has a history of conservative revenue forecasting and a practice of
accumulating excess revenues in its budget reserve fund (BRF). Prior to the
onset of the recession, the BRF balance had risen to $1.38 billion in fiscal
2007, equal to 8.5% of appropriations; the statutory maximum is 10%. The balance
was fully drawn in the fiscal 2010-2011 biennium. Fiscal performance was
strained through the recession, with the state relying on non-recurring
resources to close persistent budgetary gaps, including use of BRF balances,
federal stimulus funds and borrowing $916 million in GO economic recovery notes
(ERNs).
The enacted budget for the fiscal 2012 - 2013 biennium anticipated modest
revenue recovery, with surpluses directed toward early repayment of ERNs and
transitioning the state to GAAP budgeting. The adopted budget closed gaps of
approximately $3 billion in each year, equivalent to 19.3% and 17% of baseline
projected revenues, respectively. Projected gaps were addressed primarily
through recurring actions, including new tax revenues ($1.5 billion annually),
labor concessions ($1.6 billion through the biennium), and spending cuts ($758
million).
The slow pace of economic recovery and persistent spending needs weighed on
state performance through fiscal 2012, eroding a fiscal year-end balance
originally forecast at $80.9 million. Fiscal 2012 actual revenues fell short of
the original budget estimate by 1.2% ($227 million), largely due to lagging
personal income tax receipts. In response, the state undertook mid-year spending
reductions ($78.7 million) and transferred a portion of the fiscal 2011 surplus
($143.6 million) that was originally intended for early repayment of the ERNs. A
total of $93.4 million remains in the BRF.
The state also made various mid-biennium adjustments to the fiscal 2013 budget,
including additional funds for K-12 schools ($93.8 million) and increasing the
state's pension contribution ($85.3 million). The impact of weaker revenue
trends was incorporated into the state's April 2012 consensus forecast and
subsequent estimates from the controller. Including mid-biennium adjustments, a
fiscal 2013 year-end deficit is now forecast by the state's budget office at
$60.1 million on a budgetary basis, compared to a $488.5 million surplus when
the biennium budget was adopted. The state continues to expect to transition to
GAAP-based budgeting in fiscal 2014.
The state's debt burden is high compared to other states, with net tax-supported
debt as of September 2012 at almost $18.2 billion, or 8.8% of 2011 personal
income. Three-quarters of net tax-supported debt is GO, a large share of which
is issued for local school capital needs.
Funding levels for the state's major pension systems remain a concern. As of
June 30, 2012, the state employees' retirement system (SERS) was funded at
42.3%, and the teachers retirement fund (TRF) was funded at 55.2%, with the
latter having benefited from the 2008 issuance of pension bonds. Using Fitch's
more conservative 7% investment return assumption (instead of the 8% rate
assumed by SERS and the 8.5% rate assumed by TRF) reduces funding levels to
38.1% and 47.4%, respectively. The investment return assumption of SERS was
lowered to 8% as of its 2012 valuation, from 8.25%.
On a combined basis, the burden of net tax-supported debt and adjusted unfunded
pension obligations equals 21.7% of 2011 personal income, well above the 6.5%
median for U.S. states rated by Fitch. The state fully funds an actuarially
required contribution (ARC) to the TRF under a covenant linked to the pension
obligation bonds, and the SERS ARC is again fully funded in the budget. The
state's mid-biennium budget revision increased the state's contributions to SERS
to accelerate improvements to the funded ratio, among other reforms.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from IHS
Global Insight.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria