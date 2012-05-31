(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We downgraded Cemat to 'SD' from 'CCC' following the failure to pay
R$448.5 million debt.
-- We downgraded Celtins to 'CC' from 'CCC' because of severe
difficulties to pay its debt in the short term, mainly due to weak operating
performance and very limited financial flexibility.
-- The negative outlook on Celtins reflects a risk of debt restructuring.
Rating Action
On May 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgraded Centrais
Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (Cemat) to 'SD' from 'CCC'. At the same time, we
downgraded Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins (Celtins) to
'CC' from 'CCC'. We removed both ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications where we place them on March 1, 2012. The outlook on Celtins is
negative. Celtins and Cemat are electric energy distribution companies owned
by Brazil-based group Rede Energia S.A.
Rationale
The downgrade follows Cemat's postponement of the payment of R$448.5 million
debt (representing 30% of its total adjusted debt), as part of the request for
debt restructuring with all its creditors. In accordance with our criteria,
and because we believe no appropriate compensation with respect to the
obligations that were deferred has been provided, we view the restructuring as
tantamount to default. The ratings on Cemat will remain at 'SD' until the
obligations are subsequently restructured.
As we have noted in our previous reports, we view Centrais Eletricas do Para
S.A.'s judicial reorganization filing as increasing the refinancing risk of
Rede Group's other subsidiaries. The downgrade of Celtins reflects our view
that the company won't be compliant with its debt obligations because of still
disappointing operating performance, very limited access to additional
funding, and weak liquidity position.
Liquidity
We view Celtins' liquidity as "weak." As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had
R$88 million in cash balances, compared with about $80 million in short term
debt. We believe its financial flexibility is also very limited at this point.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Celtins reflects our view that the company could be
forced to restructure its bank debt in the short term due to its very limited
access to alternative funding sources.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CCC/Watch Neg/--
Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins
Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- CCC/Watch Neg/--
