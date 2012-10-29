Oct 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its credit
rating and outlook on the rating on the Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH (CM-CIC
SFH) covered bond program and issuances under this program are unaffected by our
revision of the outlook on the program's sponsor bank, Banque Federative du
Credit Mutuel (BFCM), to negative from stable on Oct. 25, 2012.
The rating and outlook on the rating on CM-CIC SFH are unaffected because of
the application of our covered bonds methodology. In accordance with this
methodology, we use the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on the sponsor
bank, BFCM, to determine the rating on the covered bond program (see "Revised
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In
Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009). We then calculate the maximum
potential rating on the covered bond program by raising the ICR on the sponsor
bank by an appropriate number of notches. We derive the appropriate number of
notches from a combination of the asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM)
risk classification and the program categorization (see table 4 of the
aforementioned 2009 ALMM risk criteria). CM-CIC SFH benefits from six notches
of uplift above the 'A+' ICR on BFCM, and would only need four notches of
uplift to reach a 'AAA' rating.
If the number of available notches of uplift exceeds the number of notches of
uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, the unused notches provide a cushion
against any downgrade of the sponsor bank. If the number of available notches
is equal to the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, we
typically revise the outlook on the covered bond program to reflect the
outlook on the sponsor bank. This is because a further downgrade of the bank
would automatically result in a downgrade of the covered bonds.
The CM-CIC SFH covered bond program benefits from two unused notches of
uplift, and therefore the rating and stable outlook on the program are
unaffected by the revision of the outlook on BFCM.
