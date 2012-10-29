(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- In our view, Banque de l'Habitat's links with the Tunisian government remain strong and we believe that the latter would provide sufficient and timely support to the bank, in case of need. -- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Banque de l'Habitat at 'BB-/B'. -- However, we are lowering the stand-alone credit profile on Banque de l'Habitat to 'b' from 'bb-', due to deterioration of the bank's capitalization and greater vulnerability to liquidity pressure in the Tunisian banking system. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank's business and financial profiles are likely to remain relatively unchanged over the next 12 months. Rating Action On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Banque de l'Habitat at 'BB-/B'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that Banque de l'Habitat benefits from strong links with the government of Tunisia (Republic of Tunisia, BB/Stable/B). We consider the bank to be a government-related entity (GRE). We believe there is a "high" likelihood that the Tunisian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Banque de l'Habitat in the event of financial distress. However, we have revised downward our assessment of the bank's capital and earnings to "weak" and our assessment of liquidity position to "moderate". Therefore, we have revised downward the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'b' from 'bb-'. We assess the bank's capital adequacy under our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework. The pro forma 2011 RAC ratio, reflecting increased economic risk in Tunisia, was 4.3%. We estimate that the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments will remain slightly below 5.0% over the next 12-18 months. Our estimate incorporates an injection of capital of TND30 million by the government in the next 12 months. This amount excludes the issue premium, which could bring the capital increase up to TND70 million-TDN80 million. We also expect the bank's moderate earning capacity will continue to constrain its internal capital generation. In addition, the bank faces increased liquidity risk, which reflects liquidity pressure at the banking system level. Banque de l'Habitat's funding relies on the public sector and large corporates, which have been affected by Tunisia's economic slowdown. With Tunisia facing a slow economic recovery, we are of the view that Banque de l'Habitat is vulnerable to liquidity pressure in the current economic environment. With less than 10% of liquid assets on its balance sheet, the bank's liquid assets-to-total-assets ratio compares unfavorably to some rated peers. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the bank's business and financial profile will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12 months, and that the role of the bank and its links with the government will remain unchanged. We do not consider an upgrade likely in the medium term. We would need to see not only an improvement in the economic- and industry-risk factors but also the bank's RAC ratio moving beyond 5%, and an improvement in liquidity and asset quality metrics. We could lower the ratings if the bank's risk profile deteriorates. This could happen if its asset quality deteriorates materially owing to a greater vulnerability to the economic slowdown. We would also lower the ratings on the bank if we were to lower the sovereign ratings on Tunisia. A weakening of the links with the government could also prompt us to lower the ratings on the bank. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B SACP b Anchor bb- Business Position Adequate(0) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average & Moderate (-1) Support 2 GRE Support 2 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- BICRA On Tunisia Maintained At Group '8', June 28, 2012 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Tunisia, Sept. 24, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banque de l'Habitat Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B Certificate Of Deposit BB-/B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)