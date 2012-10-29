Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB' rating on the following East
Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC) outstanding secured bonds:
--$25.9 million County of Mason, KY pollution control revenue bonds, series
1984B;
--$6.5 million Pulaski County, KY solid waste disposal revenue bonds, series
1993B.
In addition, Fitch affirms the rating of 'BBB' on EKPC's implied senior
unsecured obligations. The rating takes into account $400.7 million of parity
debt at Dec. 31, 2011.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The senior secured obligations are secured by a mortgage interest in
substantially all of EKPC's tangible and certain of its intangible assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GENERATION AND TRANSMISSION COOPERATIVE: EKPC supplies wholesale power to its 16
member-owner distribution cooperatives who serve predominantly rural territories
in central and eastern Kentucky. The cooperative's generation fleet is
geographically diverse; however, the vast majority of power is derived from the
cooperative's coal-fired units.
SOLID UNDERLYING COOPERATIVE FUNDAMENTALS: EKPC supplies power to its members
pursuant to long-term, take-or-pay contracts that extend through Jan. 1, 2051,
and require members to purchase from EKPC nearly all of their power requirements
to meet system needs. This contractual relationship, together with the diversity
and financial wherewithal of the member distribution cooperatives are
fundamental to the rating.
IMPROVING FINANCIAL PROFILE: EKPC's financial profile has stabilized in recent
years following a series of operational challenges and financial distress during
the period 2004-2006. A more defined and comprehensive strategic plan has been
adopted by the new management team and board of directors, which appears to be
on track and supports credit quality.
SUBJECT TO RATE REGULATION: The electric rates charged by EKPC and its members
are regulated by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (KPSC), which could
limit the cooperative's financial flexibility and may delay the timing or amount
of necessary rate increases. Regulation by the KPSC to date has been largely
supportive.
SUFFICIENT POWER SUPPLY RESOURCES: EKPC's current portfolio of power supply
resources is generally sufficient to meet anticipated demand through 2018,
obviating the need for significant construction activity or additional debt. The
environmental compliance risks related to its coal-dominated portfolio are
lessened by the presence of emissions control equipment at its most active
units.
ACCEPTABLE FINANCIAL METRICS: Fitch-calculated financial metrics for 2011
include debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.25x and equity to capitalization of
10.2%, both of which are consistent with the rating category. Total debt to
funds available for debt service (FADS) of 10.4x is weaker than comparable Fitch
rated cooperatives but Fitch expects that EKPC's high leverage to moderate as
equity builds up pursuant to the strategic plan.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
EXECUTION OF STRATEGIC PLAN: Successful execution of the current strategic plan
and achievement of the cooperative's financial objectives could trigger
consideration for an upgrade.
RESTRICTIVE RATE REGULATION: Future regulatory decisions that prevent the
cooperative from adequately recovering costs would likely result in downward
pressure on the rating or Outlook.
CREDIT PROFILE
EKPC is a not-for-profit generation and transmission cooperative incorporated in
1941 and headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky. EKPC supplies wholesale energy,
transmission and support services to its 16 member distribution cooperatives,
who serve predominately rural territories throughout 87 counties in central and
eastern Kentucky. In 2011, the EKPC membership provided retail electric service
to more than 521,000 residences, farms and businesses. The rates and services
provided by EKPC are regulated by the KPSC.
Adequate Power Supply Resources
EKPC owns and operates a portfolio of generating units with capacity totaling
2,929 MW. Nearly 64.3% of EKPC's generating capacity is coal-fired, but nine
relatively new natural-gas fired units provide valuable peaking capacity, as
well as fuel diversity. Additional capacity and energy supply to meet member
load demand is derived from ownership of 15.2 MW of renewable landfill gas
projects, its allocation of Southeastern Power Administration hydro-electric
capacity, and modest amounts of purchased power. EKPC's existing resources are
largely sufficient to meet forecasted demand over the near term. The cooperative
has no plans for significant new construction prior to 2015.
EKPC has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to obtain up to 300 MW of
generation resources with an online date between October 2015 and 2017. This
capacity is planned to replace 200 MW of capacity from the Dale station as the
unit approaches the end of its useful life in 2016, and potentially replace 100
MW of capacity from the Cooper unit 1. Power purchase agreements and facility
ownership options are under consideration. Fitch does not evaluate the merits of
owning versus purchasing power, but considers the costs and benefits to the
entity of both scenarios.
Troubled Operating and Financial History
Over the past decade, EKPC has faced a series of circumstances which have
challenged both the operational and financial performance of the cooperative.
Beginning in 2004, alleged violations of environmental requirements, a forced
outage at the cooperative's Spurlock Unit 1 generating facility and the
determination that considerable new generating capacity would be required to
meet anticipated load growth all contributed to higher operating expenses and
capital requirements. At the same time, management's decision to forego timely
rate increases produced negative net margins and severely strained cash flow.
These events ultimately led to a period of financial distress.
Improved Performance Under New Leadership
In recent years a new leadership team has been assembled at the cooperative,
which has worked to implement recommendations from a KPSC-ordered management
audit, and draft a comprehensive strategic planning effort. Although the
principal components of the strategic plan are still nascent, management's
earlier initiatives have restored some stability to the cooperative's financial
results and appear to have set the stage for continued improvement.
Fiscal 2011 results point to another year of stability and financial
improvement, a result of KPSC's approved rate increase, healthier working
capital, customer stability and fleet optimization. EKPC reported net margins of
$55.8 million, an increase of 70% over the previous year. Fitch-calculated
metrics for DSC and total debt to funds available for debt service were
correspondingly stronger increasing to 1.25x and decreasing to 10.4x,
respectively. EKPC reported a times interest earned ratio (TIER) of 1.48x, up
from 1.28x in 2010.