Overview
-- U.K.-based polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and caustic soda producer Kerling
PLC posted weak year-to-date results, leading to leverage that we do not view
as commensurate with the rating.
-- In our view, difficult conditions in the European PVC industry are
likely to continue in the near term, making it difficult for Kerling to
deleverage.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Kerling to negative from
stable and affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.
-- The negative outlook reflects the fact that we could lower the rating
if we do not see any prospects for recovery in Kerling's operating performance
and leverage in 2013, or if the group's liquidity weakens.
Rating Action
On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to
negative from stable on U.K.-based polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and caustic soda
producer Kerling PLC. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' long-term
corporate credit rating on Kerling.
Additionally, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating on the group's EUR40 million
senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). The recovery rating on the RCF
is '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for
creditors in the event of a payment default.
We also affirmed our 'B' issue ratings on the EUR785 million secured loan notes
and EUR75 million senior secured loan notes. We revised downward the recovery
ratings on both issues to '4' from '3', indicating that we now expect average
(30%-50%) recovery prospects for creditors in the event of a payment default.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects Kerling's weak operating performance in the
first nine months of 2012, and our forecast of continued challenging operating
conditions in the European PVC industry in 2013. We estimate that on Sept. 30,
2012, Kerling's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt was slightly up at EUR1.2
billion (net reported financial debt of EUR0.89 billion), compared with EUR1.1
billion the previous year. At the same time, adjusted debt to EBITDA was about
7.3x, a material increase from 6.0x on Dec. 31, 2011. In 2012, we forecast
Kerling's adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 7.5x, which is significantly more
than the 5.5x-6.0x range we consider commensurate with the current rating.
Under our updated base-case scenario, we believe Kerling could report EBITDA
of only EUR160 million-EUR170 million in 2012, significantly lower than EUR200
million we previously anticipated. We recognize that Kerling's first-half 2012
EBITDA was materially reduced by volatile ethylene prices and a major
seven-year turnaround (a major maintenance project that Kerling undertakes
every seven years) at the group's ethylene cracking plant. Our forecast of
full-year 2012 EBITDA assumes some recovery in Kerling's results, partly
evident in the group's third-quarter reported EBITDA of EUR44 million, an
improvement on EUR68 million in the first six months of 2012.
In addition, although we continue to assess Kerling's liquidity as "adequate"
as defined in our criteria--given its long-term debt maturities--we believe
that the currently undrawn EUR40 million RCF may not be available if Kerling's
leverage were to increase further. Consequently, we do not factor it into our
liquidity analysis as an available funding source.
Notwithstanding our assumption of persisting weak operating conditions in the
European PVC industry, we anticipate that Kerling's EBITDA will recover to
about EUR210 million in 2013. Such an improvement assumes, notably, the absence
of large maintenance expenditure that the group has undertaken this year, and
the addition of synergy benefits of at least EUR20 million related to the PVC
assets that Kerling acquired from Tessenderlo Group in August 2011.
However, under our updated base-case credit scenario, we think that the group
will not be able to reduce debt prior to 2014. In addition, we believe that
management will have to contain near-term capital expenditure (capex) levels
to about EUR70 million-EUR80 million per year. Accordingly, we assume that the
group may have to delay capex related to a regulatory requirement to upgrade
some PVC capacity from mercury-based to membrane-based chlorine production
(possibly costing as much as EUR150 million).
The ratings on Kerling reflect our view of the group's "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile, as our criteria
define these terms.
We view Kerling's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile as the main
ratings constraint. In our view, continuing difficult industry conditions, as
well as macroeconomic deterioration in Europe, further exacerbate Kerling's
high leverage.
Should Kerling's profits and PVC operating margin not improve in the coming
quarters, we would likely revise downward our assessment of Kerling's "fair"
business risk profile to "weak." Key business risks are very challenging
industry conditions due to weak European construction markets, continuing
excess capacity, and significant competition, with some competitors suffering
from recurring losses or negative free cash flow. We also note that Kerling's
profit margin has material exposure to volatile and high ethylene prices. On a
positive note, we believe Kerling has a stronger cost position in Europe than
its peers, and it is the biggest PVC producer and second-largest caustic soda
merchant in Europe.
Liquidity
We assess Kerling's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria, as
liquidity sources should continue to cover liquidity uses by more than 1.5x
over the next 12 months. However, we do not include in our calculations the
recently renewed EUR40 million RCF, which in our view may not be available if
Kerling's leverage increases further. We understand the RCF was available to
Kerling as of Sept. 30, 2012.
A key liquidity support is Kerling's long-term debt maturity profile, because
its EUR785 million and EUR75 million notes account for almost all of its
financial
debt and are not due until February 2017.
Our base-case operating scenario forecasts the following liquidity sources in
the next 12 months:
-- EUR37 million of surplus cash on Sept. 30, 2012, as we treat EUR40
million
of the EUR77 million of reported cash as tied to operations.
-- EUR60 million available, as of Sept. 30, 2012, under a EUR200 million
trade receivables securitization line maturing January 2015.
-- Funds from operations of about EUR70 million-EUR80 million for the next
12
months under our base-case scenario.
Our base-case scenario assumes the following liquidity needs over the next 12
months:
-- No medium-term debt maturities.
-- Capex of about EUR70 million-EUR80 million.
-- Moderate working capital outflows, as inflows in the second half of
2012 should almost compensate for first-half 2013 outflows.
-- No dividends or acquisitions.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on Kerling's EUR785 million senior secured fixed-rate notes and
EUR75 million secured loan notes is 'B'. The recovery rating is '4', indicating
our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
The issue rating on the EUR40 million senior secured RCF is 'BB-', two notches
above the corporate credit rating on Kerling. The recovery rating is '1',
indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us lowering the rating if we
see no prospects for a material recovery in Kerling's operating performance
and leverage metrics in 2013, from the weak levels that we project in our base
case for 2012. Rating pressure could also result from a tightening of
Kerling's available liquidity.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Kerling's EBITDA improved
substantially to significantly more than EUR200 million in 2013. Furthermore, in
such a scenario, we would also consider Kerling's ability to deleverage,
maintain "adequate" liquidity, and generate sustainable adequate free
operating cash flow over the medium term.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Kerling PLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Secured Debt B B
Recovery Rating 4 3
Senior Secured Debt BB- BB-
Recovery Rating 1 1
