Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de
C.V.'s (Posadas) as follow:
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-';
--Foreign currency IDR to 'B' from 'B-';
--National scale rating to 'BB+(mex)' from 'B+(mex)';
--USD200 million senior notes due 2015 to 'B+/RR3' from 'B-/RR4';
--MXN2.25 billion Certificados Bursatiles issuance 'Posadas08' due 2013 to
'BB+(mex)' from 'B+(mex)'.
The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The rating actions reflect the successful completion of the divestiture of
Posadas' South American hotel operation for US$275 million. The company has
received the proceeds where US$245 million are available, mitigating refinancing
concerns related to the MXN2.25 billion 'Certificados Bursatiles' issuance due
April 2013. The divested South American operations accounted for approximately
19% of last year EBITDA and historically have accounted for approximately 14%.
The ratings upgrade incorporates the expectation that leverage will remain
stable after the proceeds from the asset sale are used to reduce the company's
indebtedness. This, in conjunction with other initiatives related to liability
management, should result in a less levered capital structure, with an extended
maturity profile. The rating actions are not contingent to the closing of the
announced sale of 12 hotels to a real estate investment trust, which if
successful, should give additional liquidity but should also affect the cash
flows as those hotels will change the format to managed hotels. Excluding South
American operations, a one-time charge related to a write-down of accounts
receivable at the vacation club in the fourth quarter of 2011 and assuming
proceeds from the divestiture are used to pay debt; total adjusted debt to
EBITDAR and total debt to EBITDA should improve from previous levels of above
6.0 times (x) to 4.8x and 4.1x, respectively.
The recovery ratings of the senior notes improved to 'RR3' from 'RR4' as a
result of lower leverage. This improvement results in good recovery prospects
given default from the previous expectation of average recovery prospect given
default. 'RR3' rated securities have characteristics consistent with securities
historically recovering 51%-70% of current principal and related interest.
Cash flow contribution to consolidated EBITDA from the Vacation Club operation
should increase in the short term as a result of the divestiture of South
America, however, cash flow contribution from the hotel operations should become
increasingly important in the medium term as new openings and key performance
indicators approach levels registered prior to 2008. Going forward, Fitch views
Posadas' strategy to be centered in operating and providing services to hotels
as opposed to owning the properties. New openings should continue for all
brands, mainly Fiesta Inn and One, under managed and leased formats. This
strategy of openings reduces capex and supports free cash flow generation. The
sale of the South American operations will reduce EBITDA generation by about
14%-19%, as well as geographical diversification and will downsize rooms
offering by 1,903 to 18,472 rooms.
Posadas' ratings are supported by the company's solid business position, strong
brand name and multiple hotel formats. Conversely, the ratings are tempered by a
track record of high leverage, as well as industry cyclicality. Posadas'
presence in all major urban and coastal locations in Mexico, consistent product
offering and quality brand image have resulted in occupancy levels that are
above the industry average in Mexico. The use of multiple hotel formats allows
the company to target domestic and international business travelers of different
income levels as well as tourists, diversifying its revenue base.
Key Rating Factors
Positive factors to creditworthiness include stable EBITDA generation, improving
KPIs (RevPAR mainly) and a proven track record of stronger and stable credit
metrics. Negative factors for credit quality could include any weakening of
operating trends or decreases in RevPAR that could lead to lower EBITDA and cash
flow levels, as well as incurring indebtedness that results in consistently
higher leverage levels from current expectations.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers',
Aug. 14, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers