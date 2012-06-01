(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 1 - OVERVIEW

-- Despite the recession, charge-offs and delinquencies continued to fall, and the total delinquency percentage is now at a historical low.

-- We partly attribute this continuity to consumer behavior, as well as active portfolio management by originators, improved collection procedures, and tougher origination policies.

-- However, future increases in the bank base rate, mortgage SVRs, and the difference between wage inflation and CPI inflation could put pressure on consumers going forward.

-- During the quarter, we assigned ratings to four new credit card issuances from Arran Cards Funding, Gracechurch Card Programme Funding, and Penarth Master Issuer.

June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published its U.K. Credit Card Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) index report, which showed that tough economic conditions have nonetheless so far had a limited effect on the performance of the transactions that we include in our index. Whether this trend will continue, however, is uncertain. "Despite the recession, charge-offs and delinquencies continued to fall, and the total delinquency percentage is now at a historical low. We attribute this continuity to ongoing active portfolio management by originators, improved collection procedures, tougher origination policies, and consumers' sentiment toward managing and reducing their household leverage and credit card debt," said credit analyst Tim Mulligan. However, consumers face a number of downside risks. Wage inflation has recently lagged behind CPI inflation, which could diminish the ability of cardholders to repay. This difference puts increased pressure on consumers, as their spending power shrinks and goods cost relatively more. Mr Mulligan added: "U.K. mortgage rates may threaten trust performance. We estimate that approximately 70% of U.K. mortgages are linked to bank standard variable rates (SVRs), and lenders have recently been gradually increasing their SVRs. If this trend continues, it could put significant pressure on household finances. These factors could lead to an increase in credit card utilization rates, a decrease in payment rates, and higher delinquencies." RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

