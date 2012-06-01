(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 1 - Serbia needs to appoint a government soon to reduce uncertainty around the fiscal outlook, says Fitch Ratings. In May, Fitch noted that presidential and parliamentary elections had increased uncertainty regarding the direction of economic policy and relations with the IMF, and that this level of uncertainty was within the tolerance of the 'BB-' rating. The need for fiscal consolidation means that the longer the delay in forming a government, the greater the risk that the rating comes under pressure in the coming months. Fitch's main concern is that the delay might lead to significant fiscal slippage in 2012. Fitch has already revised its fiscal deficit forecast twice, first in March 2012 to 5% and more recently to 5.5% of GDP (from 4.3% of GDP at the time of the last review in November 2011). Fitch expects the Serbian economy to stagnate in 2012. This implies that the most effective consolidation measures would be on the spending side rather than on the revenue side. Our current projection assumes significant fiscal consolidation measures by a new government in the second half of 2012. Further delay in the formation of a new government increases the likelihood that the 2012 fiscal deficit will overshoot our projection. The initial deficit target set by the IMF was 4.25% of GDP and it looks unrealistic without decisive policy action. The Serbian Fiscal Council (an independent fiscal watchdog which reports to the Serbian Parliament) has proposed a mix of measures aimed at reducing the fiscal deficit to 5.5% of GDP in 2012 and to 3-3.5% of GDP in 2013. The measures are wide-ranging and include a rise in VAT, job cuts and wage freezes in the public sector, a rise in the retirement age and cuts to public subsidies. The longer it takes to form a government, the harsher the fiscal measures to rein in the 2012 deficit are likely to be. With unemployment at 23%, any new government will have to build consensus around fiscal policies with a clear communication strategy. This may take time and that is why a government needs to be in place soon. Serbia is also sensitive to events in Greece, given its banks' large exposure to the Greek banking sector. Ideally, a government would be in place ahead of Greece's re-run elections on June 17, in case investor concerns increase to the point where a policy response is needed. The delay in forming a government is also delaying new talks with the IMF. A new deal with the IMF would be key to reducing investors' uncertainty. Nevertheless, a new IMF deal might take some to time to be finalised. Fitch regards the IMF programme as positive, providing an anchor against excessive deviations from Serbia's fiscal targets including the 45% of GDP threshold on public debt adopted under the previous Stand-By Arrangement. Furthermore the IMF still plays an important role in financing Serbia's sizeable current account deficits. We affirmed Serbia's 'BB-' rating in November last year. The Outlook on the rating is Stable. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Serbia (New York Ratings Team)