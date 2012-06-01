(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 1 - Serbia needs to appoint a government soon to reduce uncertainty
around the fiscal outlook, says Fitch Ratings.
In May, Fitch noted that presidential and parliamentary elections had increased
uncertainty regarding the direction of economic policy and relations with the
IMF, and that this level of uncertainty was within the tolerance of the 'BB-'
rating. The need for fiscal consolidation means that the longer the delay in
forming a government, the greater the risk that the rating comes under pressure
in the coming months.
Fitch's main concern is that the delay might lead to significant fiscal slippage
in 2012. Fitch has already revised its fiscal deficit forecast twice, first in
March 2012 to 5% and more recently to 5.5% of GDP (from 4.3% of GDP at the time
of the last review in November 2011). Fitch expects the Serbian economy to
stagnate in 2012. This implies that the most effective consolidation measures
would be on the spending side rather than on the revenue side.
Our current projection assumes significant fiscal consolidation measures by a
new government in the second half of 2012. Further delay in the formation of a
new government increases the likelihood that the 2012 fiscal deficit will
overshoot our projection.
The initial deficit target set by the IMF was 4.25% of GDP and it looks
unrealistic without decisive policy action. The Serbian Fiscal Council (an
independent fiscal watchdog which reports to the Serbian Parliament) has
proposed a mix of measures aimed at reducing the fiscal deficit to 5.5% of GDP
in 2012 and to 3-3.5% of GDP in 2013. The measures are wide-ranging and include
a rise in VAT, job cuts and wage freezes in the public sector, a rise in the
retirement age and cuts to public subsidies.
The longer it takes to form a government, the harsher the fiscal measures to
rein in the 2012 deficit are likely to be. With unemployment at 23%, any new
government will have to build consensus around fiscal policies with a clear
communication strategy. This may take time and that is why a government needs to
be in place soon.
Serbia is also sensitive to events in Greece, given its banks' large exposure to
the Greek banking sector. Ideally, a government would be in place ahead of
Greece's re-run elections on June 17, in case investor concerns increase to the
point where a policy response is needed.
The delay in forming a government is also delaying new talks with the IMF. A new
deal with the IMF would be key to reducing investors' uncertainty. Nevertheless,
a new IMF deal might take some to time to be finalised. Fitch regards the IMF
programme as positive, providing an anchor against excessive deviations from
Serbia's fiscal targets including the 45% of GDP threshold on public debt
adopted under the previous Stand-By Arrangement. Furthermore the IMF still plays
an important role in financing Serbia's sizeable current account deficits.
We affirmed Serbia's 'BB-' rating in November last year. The Outlook on the
rating is Stable.
