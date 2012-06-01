(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative.

The rating actions follow the agency's downgrade of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia (ACC) to 'BBB-'/Negative/'F2' (see "Fitch Downgrades 8 Spanish Autonomous Communities; Negative Outlook", dated 31 May 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

ICF's IDRs are support-driven, based on Fitch's assessment of potential support to ICF from ACC. They are driven solely by the aspects of the agency's 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' that concern support. ICF is wholly-owned by ACC and plays a key role in promoting regional development. Combined with the enhancement of support from ACC to ICF following the 29 July 2011 amendment to regional Decree Law 4/2002, this means that ICF's IDRs are equalised with those of ACC.

ICF's ratings are sensitive to changes in ACC's ratings and/or to any change in ACC's propensity to support ICF, which is considered unlikely. ICF is a public law entity, created to channel public credit and provide financing to foster the economic and social development of Catalonia, in line with ACC's finance policies. ACC is well-represented in ICF's 'Junta de Govern' (similar to the board of directors). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)