(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 1 - The sale of BP's 50% interest in TNK-BP would be negative for the Russian company's credit profile if it resulted in TNK-BP lagging behind other Russian oil majors or led to an increase in leverage, Fitch Ratings says. For BP, we would not expect any negative impact from a sale, as we do not factor the TNK-BP stake into our rating and we would expect BP to receive a fair market price. BP said Friday that it has had unsolicited interest in its stake and is now pursuing a potential sale. Differences between joint shareholders BP ('A'/Stable) and Alfa-Access-Renova (AAR) had been growing recently and we said on Wednesday that the resignation of TNK-BP ('BBB-'/Stable) CEO Mikhail Fridman had further increased the chances of a separation. The impact would depend on who acquired the stake and the sale price. TNK-BP has greatly benefited from BP's technological know-how in arresting and even reversing production decline from its mature oil fields in Western Siberia and Orenburg, and in streamlining its refining and downstream operations in Russia and Ukraine. The loss of BP as a joint venture partner would therefore risk TNK-BP falling behind rivals. If TNK-BP itself were to significantly boost leverage to buy out BP, this would likely lead to a negative rating action. BP has not mentioned a potential sale price, but we note that press reports last year indicated the Russian shareholders were willing to sell their 50% stake for more than USD30bn in cash and BP's stock. The stake sale would not reduce BP's reserves or production under Fitch's approach, and the proceeds could allow BP to de-leverage without severely reducing its reserve life, meet legal costs, or to redeploy cash in other upstream projects. TNK-BP has generated around USD19bn of dividends for BP since 2003, but governance difficulties have prevented the board from meeting since December 2011 and halted payouts. However, we believe dividends will not be cut off for an extended period as AAR also needs the cash and BP should recover any dividend arrears in a sale. Fitch will continue to monitor the development of the shareholder situation at TNK-BP. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)