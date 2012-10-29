(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 - A Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report released today examines the corporate credit outlook for U.S. personal care, consumer services, apparel, and tobacco companies for the remainder of 2012 and into 2013. "The health of these sectors is closely correlated to GDP, consumer spending, consumer sentiment, disposable personal income, unemployment, household net worth and inflation," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Diane Shand. "Though we expect economic growth to pick up, we believe the U.S. recovery will remain modest and sluggish. Our credit outlook for these sectors is slightly negative." The report, titled "U.S. Personal Care, Consumer Services, Apparel, And Tobacco Companies To Face Continued Credit Pressure Into 2013," incorporates Standard & Poor's base-case forecast for continued slow growth in consumer confidence and spending. This, together with worsening economic conditions in Europe and continued deceleration in emerging market growth, will moderate the global demand for consumer products, according to the report. Also, participants in these sectors will likely face headwinds from foreign currency translation and still-high costs of some commodities (such as fuel and oil based resins), though some will begin to benefit from lower commodity costs (such as cotton and natural gas) during the second half of 2012. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)