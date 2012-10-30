Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following revenue bonds issued by
Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority on behalf of Three Pillars
Senior Living Communities:
--Approximately $4.5 million, series 2004A at 'A-';
--Approximately $4.7 million, series 2004B at 'A-';
--Approximately $9.6 million, series 2003 at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
SECURITY
Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated
group and a mortgage pledge. In addition, a fully funded debt service fund and a
liquidity covenant provide additional security for the series 2004A bond issue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED OPERATIONS: Because of a focus on strengthening operations and benefits
realized from its skilled nursing facilities (SNF) repositioning, Three Pillars
has generated improvement in operating performance over the last year. Fitch
expects operating profitability to continue to improve going forward.
SOLID LIQUIDITY: Three Pillar's 805.9 days cash on hand (DCOH), 129.6% cash to
debt and 14.9x cushion ratio at Aug. 31, 2012 (two month interim) exceed 'A'
category medians of 494.8 DCOH, 120.2% and 14.4x, respectively.
BENEFITS OF SKILLED NURSING PROJECT: Three Pillars completed its SNF project in
December 2010, adding private beds and an expanded wellness center. The SNF
census has stabilized and there has been an increase in private pay and
Medicare, which Fitch views positively.
STABILIZED OCCUPANCY: Occupancy has fluctuated over the last few years, but has
stabilized and is now at or near 90% across all levels of care.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels are high with maximum annual debt service (MADS)
as a percent of fiscal 2012 revenue at 12.2% compared to the 'A' category median
of 8.7%. MADS coverage of 2x in fiscal 2012 is improved from 1.3x in fiscal 2011
and in line with budgeted fiscal 2012 MADS coverage of 1.65x but still somewhat
below the 'A' category median of 2x. Three Pillars is at capacity for debt at
this rating level.
CREDIT PROFILE
The revision to Stable Outlook from Negative reflects the benefits of
investments Three Pillars made to reposition its SNF that have started to pay
off and are leading to improved operating profitability in fiscal 2012 and
through Aug. 31, 2012 (two month interim). As a result of improve cash flow
generation, debt service coverage also improved during the same time period. The
'A-' rating affirmation is supported by Three Pillars' strong liquidity
position, which provides some cushion to operating performance fluctuations, its
Masonic affiliation and financial support, and improved occupancy.
Fiscal 2012 operating results somewhat rebounded after a weak fiscal 2011. Three
Pillars repositioned its skilled nursing facility in 2010 by converting some of
the semiprivate rooms to private and expanding its wellness studio to include an
aerobics studio and demonstration kitchen for residents, employees and the
community. The census in the new rehab unit, part of this repositioning, has
leveled out and there has been an increase in private pay and Medicare, which
has positively affected profitability. Fitch views this repositioning favorably
as it enhanced the community's outreach efforts and improved the facilities.
Operating ratio in fiscal 2012 was a solid 89.9% compared to the 'A' category
median of 95.2%. Net operating margin in fiscal 2012 was 11.2%, up significantly
from 4.4% in fiscal 2011. Through Aug. 31, 2012, adjusted net operating margin
was 20.9%, which is nearing the 'A' category median of 21.9%. Excess margin of
2.2% in fiscal 2012 was also improved from negative 3.8% in fiscal 2011 and
closer to the 'A' category median of 4.2%. Fitch expects operations to continue
to improve and stabilize as Three Pillars continues to achieve operational
efficiencies.
Three Pillars' liquidity indicators exceed Fitch's 'A' category medians and are
viewed as primary credit strength, mitigating to a certain extent, the
corporation's high debt burden. At Aug. 31, 2012, Three Pillars had $31.1
million in unrestricted cash and investments, which equated to a strong 805.9
DCOH, 129.6% cash to debt and 14.9x cushion ratio, which exceed Fitch's
respective 'A' category medians of 494.8 DCOH, 120.2% and 14.4x. An additional
positive rating factor is Three Pillars' affiliation with and financial support
from the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation (WMF), which contributed $703,163 in
fiscal 2012 and $774,853 in fiscal 2011 to support operations at Three Pillars.
Occupancy in all three levels of care has fluctuated over the last three years,
but is improved in fiscal 2012 and through Aug. 31, 2012. Occupancy in the
independent living units (ILU) at Aug. 31, 2012 was 87.7%, up from 85.9% in
fiscal 2012, 80.6% in fiscal 2011 and 79.1% in fiscal 2010. A new marketing
director was hired in the fall 2011 and has successfully revamped the marketing
program, adding educational programs and social events, leading to increased
move-ins. Assisted living units (ALU) and SNF occupancy also improved over the
last year and at Aug. 31, 2012 was 93.9% and 90.3%, respectively.
Total debt outstanding as of Aug. 31, 2012 was $24 million, which includes a
$5.9 million direct placement issued in 2009, not rated by Fitch. The debt
burden is high but declining. MADS as a percent of fiscal 2012 revenue was
12.2%, down from 13.7% in fiscal 2011 but still well above the 'A' category
median of 8.7%. The elevated debt burden is of concern but somewhat mitigated by
Three Pillar's strong liquidity position. Management and the board are reviewing
restructuring options for the series 2004B bonds, which are backed by a letter
of credit from JP Morgan, which expires in July 2013. MADS coverage (turnover
entrance fees only) in fiscal 2012 was 2.0x, which is improved from 1.3x in
fiscal 2011 but still below the 'A' category median of 2.7x. At Aug. 31, 2012,
MADS coverage by turnover entrance fees only was 2.5x, which is improved and
closer to the category median. MADS revenue only coverage of 1.9x during at Aug.
31, 2012 (two month interim) compares favorably to the 'A' category median of
1.1x.
Three Pillars is a type-C CCRC based in Dousman, Wisconsin (about 35 miles west
of downtown Milwaukee), with 154 ILUs, 95 ALUs and 84 SNF beds. For most of its
ILU units, Three Pillars offers 90% refundable entrance fee contracts. Three
Pillars has covenanted to provide Fitch and bondholders annual audits 150 days
of the end of the fiscal year and quarterly statements within 45 days of quarter
end.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012;
--'Rating Guidelines for Nonprofit Continuing Care Retirement Communities', July
12, 2012.
