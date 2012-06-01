(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Getin Noble Bank SA's (GNB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is below. The affirmation of GNB's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect the bank's reasonable pre-impairment performance, improved liquidity position and stable retail deposit base (76% of total funding at end-Q112). These factors are balanced by weak asset quality, still significant risk in GNB's large exposure to foreign currency (FC) mortgages and reliance on the interbank market to hedge structural currency mismatches. Downward pressure on GNB's Viability Rating could arise from a prolonged depreciation of domestic currency, essentially if there was further escalation of problems in the eurozone. A weaker zloty would drag on the bank's capitalisation and would reduce borrowers' ability to repay FC debt, driving up default ratios. At end-Q112, the impaired loans ratio was high at about 12% and is likely to increase further as the loan book seasons (including the legacy mortgage book) and economic growth has started to slow. Fitch believes there is a moderate probability that the authorities would support GNB, given its deposit funding structure based on retail savings (7.5% market share at end-2011) and the fact that GNB is the largest private, domestically-owned bank in the country. At the same time, Fitch notes that absence of timely state support, in case of significant deterioration in the bank's stand-alone profile, would put downward pressure on the bank's Support Rating Floor and Long-term IDR. The bank had strengthened its liquidity buffer to PLN8.1bn or 17% of customer deposits at end-Q112. Fitch believes this is sufficient to meet margin calls on currency swaps resulting from even a quite sharp further PLN depreciation. However, in the event of further market turbulence, access to derivative contracts could be limited and their costs would materially increase. GNB has reined in its appetite for fast credit expansion and plans to refocus its lending operations towards higher yield retail products and small companies. Fitch believes this change in focus presents significant risks, although GNB's expertise in retail lending mitigates these somewhat. GNB's capitalisation is only modest given its risk profile and still substantial proportion of foreign currency-denominated loans (40% of total loans at end-Q112). The impact of higher risk weights for FC retail exposures (a change introduced by the Polish Financial Services Authority, binding from end-H112) should be mostly covered by a planned capital increase of up to PLN400m. At end-Q112, the Fitch core capital ratio was 10.5%. Fitch considers that the reverse merger of GNB with Get Bank (GB), concluded on 1 June 2012, was neutral for GNB's ratings, given GB's small size. At end-2011, GB's assets represented less than 2% of GNB's assets. GNB is ultimately controlled by Polish entrepreneur Leszek Czarnecki, who indirectly and directly holds more than 50% in GNB. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at BBB(pol); Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011 and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria (New York Ratings Team)