Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Golden Bar 2011-1 notes due August 2025, as follows: EUR411m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative Golden Bar is a multi-compartment vehicle and the affirmation follows a review of the performance to date and documentation following the anticipated further issuance from the program (Golden Bar 2012-1). The affirmation is based on the good performance to date and subject to no impact from the new Golden Bar2012-2 issuance. The 2011-1 issuance closed in March 2011 and as of the latest investor reports, defaults were reported as EUR6.7m and fully covered by available excess spread. Excess spread after defaults and recoveries was EUR3.5m. Delinquencies currently account for 1.4% of the current portfolio. Golden Bar is a securitisation of consumer and corporate auto loans originated by Santander Consumer Bank (not rated but fully owned by Santander Consumer Finance 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). The transaction is still in its revolving period, which will end on the payment date falling in November 2012, if no purchase termination events occur. During the revolving period, principal repaid by obligors is used to purchase subsequent portfolios on a quarterly basis. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: In addition to the sources of information mentioned in the criteria reports below, these rating actions were additionally informed by issuer and servicer reports provided by the servicer/originator (Santander Consumer Bank SpA). Applicable criteria "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria" dated 6 June 2012, "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria" dated 14 July 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria