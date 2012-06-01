June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings assigned to CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO Financial) and its core insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. CNO Financial's financial profile continues to exhibit the performance that led to an upgrade of the company's ratings in February, 2012. Statutory earnings for CNO Financial were $367 million for 2011 and $94 million for first quarter 2012, which were increases of 102% and 9% over their respective prior years. Total adjusted statutory capitalization (TAC) of $1.8 billion at March 31, 2012 was up $47 million or 3% from year-end 2011 while RBC was flat using Fitch's estimation methods at about 335% at March 31, 2012. Operating leverage of approximately 13 times (x) at March 31, 2012 also improved from 14.7x at year-end 2011. Fitch believes the company will continue to make incremental improvements in capital as it generates good statutory earnings. CNO Financial continues to demonstrate a measure of growing financial flexibility which Fitch views positively. CNO Financial reduced its debt level in the first quarter 2012, allowing for establishment of its first common stock dividend since bankruptcy. CNO Financial also successfully amended the terms of its bank credit facility to reflect the decrease in equity in first quarter 2012 from the adoption of the ASU 2010-26 accounting change for deferred acquisition costs. Although CNO Financial's financial leverage increased to approximately 17.1% (excl. AOCI) at March 31, 2012 from 16.3% at year-end 2011, the increase was due to the accounting change and remains below Fitch's ratings guidelines for the current rating level. The company's total financings and commitments (TFC) ratio is considered average at 0.64x. Most of the TFC is derived from CNO Financial's use of $1.65 billion in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing to generate investment income from a spread income program. CNO Financial's operating earnings have stabilized and investment losses have moderated as the company has now produced positive quarterly net income for over three years. Fitch notes that first quarter 2012 GAAP earnings before interest and taxes decreased $7 million or 7% to $81 million, but recognizes most of the decrease is due to the impact of a litigation settlement and a regulatory settlement. Fitch views these settlements, which together total $30 million, as a favorable development. Fitch expects the GAAP interest coverage ratio to be in the 5x range in 2012, which is consistent with 2011 and the rating category guidelines. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Continued generation of stable earnings free of significant special charges; --Expansion of cushion versus existing covenant requirements or refinancing of the senior secured notes to create a debt profile consistent with peer life insurance companies; --Maintaining increased GAAP interest coverage ratio and NAIC RBC above 6x and 350%, respectively. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Combined NAIC RBC ratio less than 300% and operating leverage above 20x; --Deterioration in operating results; --Significant increase in credit-related impairments in 2012; --Financial leverage above 30% and TFC above 0.65x. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. CNO Financial Group, Inc. --IDR at 'BB-'; --$293 million 7% due Dec. 30, 2016 at 'B+'. --Senior secured bank credit facility ($246 million outstanding at March 31, 2012) due Sept. 30, 2016 at 'BB'; --$275 million senior secured note 9% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BB'. Bankers Life and Casualty Company Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company Washington National Insurance Company --IFS at 'BBB'. Conseco Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'BB+'. The Outlook for all the above ratings is Stable: Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)