Overview
-- U.S. gaming operator American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC
(ACEP) recently announced plans to issue $310 million in senior secured notes
to refinance its existing indebtedness.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3'
recovery ratings to the proposed senior secured notes.
-- We are placing our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP on CreditWatch
with positive implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise
ACEP's corporate credit rating to 'B+' upon the close of its proposed
transaction, because we believe a successful refinancing improves the
company's financial risk profile.
Rating Action
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary
'B+' issue-level and preliminary '3' recovery ratings to Las Vegas-based
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC's (ACEP) proposed $310 million
senior secured notes due 2019. The '3' recovery rating reflects our
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default.
ACEP will use proceeds from the proposed notes issuance, a new $50 million
priority senior secured revolving credit facility (unrated) it intends to
close concurrently with the notes offering, and cash from the balance sheet to
repay its existing $338 million senior secured notes. Our preliminary ratings
are subject to our review of final documentation.
At the same time, we placed our 'B' corporate credit rating on ACEP on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our expectation that we will raise our
corporate credit rating on ACEP to 'B+' after the transaction closes. The 'B+'
rating would reflect our reassessment of the company's financial risk profile
as "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. A
successful refinancing will improve the company's EBITDA coverage of interest
to over 2x from approximately 1.5x at the end of March 31 2012, and extend its
maturities.
Our assessment of ACEP's business risk profile as "weak" reflects the
disadvantaged location of the Stratosphere (its largest revenue generating
property) on the Las Vegas Strip, limited geographic diversity across its
portfolio of properties, and our expectation of modest revenue growth in the
Las Vegas market over the next few years. Still, ACEP does benefit from some
diversity of cash flow, because it owns and operates four casinos in Nevada:
three in Las Vegas (Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie's Decatur, and Arizona
Charlie's Boulder) and one in Laughlin (Aquarius Casino Resort, which we
believe is one of the top assets in its market).
Our rating for ACEP incorporates our expectation for modest, low-single-digit
percentage growth in revenue across its portfolio of properties in 2012. Our
outlook for the portfolio incorporates our economists' current expectation for
only modest GDP (2.1%) and consumer spending (2.2%) growth this year. We
expect ACEP's EBITDA to grow in the mid-single digit percentage area in 2012,
because of continued strength on the lodging side of the business,
particularly in Las Vegas, which should drive modest margin improvement. Under
our assumptions, and based on the proposed capital structure we expect debt to
EBITDA will be in the low- to mid-5x area and EBITDA coverage of interest will
remain in the low 2x area at the end of 2012.
We believe the Stratosphere, despite its disadvantaged location on the
northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, will benefit from improving performance
trends on the Las Vegas Strip, particularly related to convention attendance,
visitor volume, and room rates. We expect that these trends, combined with
Stratosphere's recent hotel and property renovations and ACEP's new marketing
campaign, will allow management to slightly raise room rates in 2012 without
meaningfully sacrificing occupancy. Based on these factors, we have
incorporated an expectation for 5% growth in EBITDA at the Stratosphere in
2012 into our rating.
ACEP's Arizona Charlie's Decatur and Arizona Charlie's Boulder casinos are
located off the Las Vegas Strip, targeting the Las Vegas locals market.
Although we have a favorable long-term view of the Las Vegas locals market
(given strong demographics and local zoning regulations that create high
barriers to entry), operating conditions in the locals market have been
challenged because of high unemployment and the very weak real estate market.
We expect ACEP's Las Vegas locals properties to grow modestly in 2012. We
believe gradually improving economic indicators, and recent performance
trends--particularly related to convention attendance, visitor volume, and
room rates--on the Las Vegas Strip will drive modest improvement in the Las
Vegas locals market over the next few years. However, we do not expect a
return to meaningful growth in the locals market over at least the next few
years.
The Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin is primarily a tourist-oriented
property targeting middle- to high-end visitors. The property's performance
was negatively affected in 2011 by construction on Casino Drive, coupled with
heavy promotional activity by its competitors. Construction is now completed,
and we expect the property will experience modest EBITDA growth in 2012.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor ACEP's progress towards
completing its proposed transaction. After the transaction closes and we have
reviewed the executed documentation, we expect to raise our corporate credit
rating to 'B+', because a successful refinancing will improve ACEP's EBITDA
coverage of interest to over 2x from approximately 1.5x at the end of March 31
2012, and extend its debt maturity profile. If ACEP does not successfully
close its transaction, we likely will affirm our 'B' rating and remove it from
CreditWatch.
Ratings List
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
American Casino & Entertainment Properties LLC
Senior Secured
Local Currency B+
Recovery Rating 2
New Rating
$310 mil. sr sec notes B+(prelim)
Senior Secured 3(prelim)
