(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Brazil-based telecommunications carrier Oi has completed a corporate
reorganization this year, which we see as a positive for its business profile
and governance.
-- We are affirming the 'BBB-' ratings on Oi.
-- We expect Oi to maintain strong cash generation, despite higher
capital expenditures and competition in the industry, leading to adequate
financial ratios.
Rating Action
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' global
scale corporate credit ratings on Oi S.A. and its subsidiary Telemar
Norte Leste S.A. (TMAR). We see Oi and TMAR as a single entity for the purpose
of our analysis.
Rationale
The affirmation follows the group's recently completed corporate
reorganization, which we believe will bring improvements in corporate
governance and some costs savings. Oi's profitability already improved on a
pro forma basis in the first quarter of 2012. The ratings reflect our view of
group's satisfactory business profile, intermediate financial profile, and
adequate liquidity. The company has a dominant market position in the telecom
industry in Brazil with revenue diversification from wireline, wireless, and
broadband, but it faces intense competition due to the shift to mobile, which
could result in lower operating profits. In order to be competitive, we expect
the company to increase capital expenditures in broadband capacity and raise
the quality of its services.
Before the corporate reorganization, we used to analyze the companies Tele
Norte Leste Participacoes S.A (TNL), TMAR, and Brasil Telecom S.A. based on
the consolidated financials of TNL, as one economic group, which we called
Telemar. This was because of the interdependencies and financial integration
of the three companies. With the corporate reorganization, shareholders of TNL
and TMAR became shareholders of Oi S.A. (new name of Brasil Telecom S.A.), TNL
ceased to exist, and TMAR became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oi. As a result,
we now analyze the ratings on Oi and TMAR based on the consolidated financials
of Oi, as one economic group.
Oi's satisfactory business profile reflects its position as the largest
integrated telecommunication carrier in Brazil. Oi has strong competitive
advantage in wireline and broadband operations within its regions, despite
increasing competition. Gains of scale and bundled services' offerings have
enabled the company to maintain sound operating margins. The broadband segment
has a high growth potential as it is very much underpenetrated, with currently
only 28% of households with high speed internet access. On the other hand,
competition is fierce and telecom companies are interested in gaining revenue
share, as the wireline usage declines.
The company's financial profile is intermediate. Oi's total debt increased
somewhat in the first quarter of 2012, compared to prior years, reflecting
recent bonds and debentures issuances, which in turn improved its debt
profile. New debt prepared the company for significant cash outflows this
year, such as dividend distribution, capital expenditures, and debt
amortizations. Due to the company's broad access to both domestic and
international capital markets, we believe it will be able to fund under
adequate terms its annual capital expenditure of about R$6 billion for the
next several years. As a result of these investments and the dividend policy
recently disclosed by the company, we don't expect Oi to cut debt
significantly in the coming years. Nevertheless, we believe the company can
benefit from stronger cash generation. Under our base case scenario, total
debt to EBITDA would gradually decrease to 3x and funds from operations (FFO)
to total debt would be closer to 30% by 2013.
Liquidity
We believe Oi has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near
term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Oi's
liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.4x or more during the next
12-18 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more
than 15%.
-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in
EBITDA.
Liquidity sources include cash position of R$15.4 billion as of March 2012,
our expectation of FFO of about R$8 billion, and a committed credit facility
of $1 billion. Uses of liquidity include short-term debt of R$4 billion as of
March 2012, capital expenditures of R$6 billion, and dividend distribution.
The covenant for total debt to EBITDA--lower than 3.75x--for one of the
group's debentures is tighter than for other debts, resulting in limited room.
Nevertheless, the debt's amount is small and shouldn't affect the company's
liquidity position. For all the other debts, the tightest covenant is total
debt to EBITDA lower than 4x, for which we believe Oi has enough headroom.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oi's cash generation will
remain strong despite higher capital expenditures and competition in the
industry, gradually leading to stronger financial metrics. We expect company's
investments will allow it to maintain adequate market position and EBITDA
margins above 30%. An upgrade is possible if the group will post positive
discretionary cash flow after the significant cash outflows in the first half
of 2012 following the corporate reorganization. In such a scenario, we would
expect improving operating performance for a few quarters, which will
confirming our expectation that credit metrics can improve to the levels we
projected in our base case scenario for 2013: total debt to EBITDA of about 3x
and FFO to total debt above 30%. A downgrade could result from
higher-than-expected leverage due to significant cash flow pressures, with FFO
to total debt below 25% and total debt to EBITDA above 4x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Expanded, May 27,
2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast, Jan. 27, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Oi S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating
Global scale BBB-/Stable/--
National scale brAAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured brAAA
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Telemar Norte Leste S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Senior Unsecured brAAA
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)