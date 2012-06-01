(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Brazil-based telecommunications carrier Oi has completed a corporate reorganization this year, which we see as a positive for its business profile and governance.

-- We are affirming the 'BBB-' ratings on Oi.

-- We expect Oi to maintain strong cash generation, despite higher capital expenditures and competition in the industry, leading to adequate financial ratios. Rating Action On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' global scale corporate credit ratings on Oi S.A. and its subsidiary Telemar Norte Leste S.A. (TMAR). We see Oi and TMAR as a single entity for the purpose of our analysis. Rationale The affirmation follows the group's recently completed corporate reorganization, which we believe will bring improvements in corporate governance and some costs savings. Oi's profitability already improved on a pro forma basis in the first quarter of 2012. The ratings reflect our view of group's satisfactory business profile, intermediate financial profile, and adequate liquidity. The company has a dominant market position in the telecom industry in Brazil with revenue diversification from wireline, wireless, and broadband, but it faces intense competition due to the shift to mobile, which could result in lower operating profits. In order to be competitive, we expect the company to increase capital expenditures in broadband capacity and raise the quality of its services. Before the corporate reorganization, we used to analyze the companies Tele Norte Leste Participacoes S.A (TNL), TMAR, and Brasil Telecom S.A. based on the consolidated financials of TNL, as one economic group, which we called Telemar. This was because of the interdependencies and financial integration of the three companies. With the corporate reorganization, shareholders of TNL and TMAR became shareholders of Oi S.A. (new name of Brasil Telecom S.A.), TNL ceased to exist, and TMAR became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oi. As a result, we now analyze the ratings on Oi and TMAR based on the consolidated financials of Oi, as one economic group. Oi's satisfactory business profile reflects its position as the largest integrated telecommunication carrier in Brazil. Oi has strong competitive advantage in wireline and broadband operations within its regions, despite increasing competition. Gains of scale and bundled services' offerings have enabled the company to maintain sound operating margins. The broadband segment has a high growth potential as it is very much underpenetrated, with currently only 28% of households with high speed internet access. On the other hand, competition is fierce and telecom companies are interested in gaining revenue share, as the wireline usage declines. The company's financial profile is intermediate. Oi's total debt increased somewhat in the first quarter of 2012, compared to prior years, reflecting recent bonds and debentures issuances, which in turn improved its debt profile. New debt prepared the company for significant cash outflows this year, such as dividend distribution, capital expenditures, and debt amortizations. Due to the company's broad access to both domestic and international capital markets, we believe it will be able to fund under adequate terms its annual capital expenditure of about R$6 billion for the next several years. As a result of these investments and the dividend policy recently disclosed by the company, we don't expect Oi to cut debt significantly in the coming years. Nevertheless, we believe the company can benefit from stronger cash generation. Under our base case scenario, total debt to EBITDA would gradually decrease to 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt would be closer to 30% by 2013. Liquidity We believe Oi has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Oi's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.4x or more during the next 12-18 months.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in EBITDA. Liquidity sources include cash position of R$15.4 billion as of March 2012, our expectation of FFO of about R$8 billion, and a committed credit facility of $1 billion. Uses of liquidity include short-term debt of R$4 billion as of March 2012, capital expenditures of R$6 billion, and dividend distribution. The covenant for total debt to EBITDA--lower than 3.75x--for one of the group's debentures is tighter than for other debts, resulting in limited room. Nevertheless, the debt's amount is small and shouldn't affect the company's liquidity position. For all the other debts, the tightest covenant is total debt to EBITDA lower than 4x, for which we believe Oi has enough headroom. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Oi's cash generation will remain strong despite higher capital expenditures and competition in the industry, gradually leading to stronger financial metrics. We expect company's investments will allow it to maintain adequate market position and EBITDA margins above 30%. An upgrade is possible if the group will post positive discretionary cash flow after the significant cash outflows in the first half of 2012 following the corporate reorganization. In such a scenario, we would expect improving operating performance for a few quarters, which will confirming our expectation that credit metrics can improve to the levels we projected in our base case scenario for 2013: total debt to EBITDA of about 3x and FFO to total debt above 30%. A downgrade could result from higher-than-expected leverage due to significant cash flow pressures, with FFO to total debt below 25% and total debt to EBITDA above 4x. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Oi S.A. Corporate Credit Rating Global scale BBB-/Stable/-- National scale brAAA/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured brAAA Senior Unsecured BBB- Telemar Norte Leste S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BBB- Senior Unsecured brAAA