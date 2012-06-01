(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- U.S. automotive parts retailer Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack
announced the termination of the merger agreement with The Gores Group.
-- The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications because
we believe there is still a chance for us to lower the rating given that
preliminary first-quarter results were below our expectations.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the
company's June 7, 2012 earnings release and conference call to discuss
first-quarter earnings.
Rating Action
On June 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Philadelphia-based Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack
remains on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The ratings on Pep Boys remain on CreditWatch with negative implications
despite the termination of a planned leveraged buyout by The Gores Group. We
believe there is still a chance for us to lower the rating given that
preliminary results for the first quarter ended April 28, 2012 were below our
expectations. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing following our
receipt of more information from Pep Boys' earnings release and conference
call to discuss first-quarter earnings, which is scheduled for June 7, 2012.
The rating was originally placed on CreditWatch on Jan. 30, 2012, when The
Gores Group announced its intention to acquire Pep Boys. On May 29, 2012, Pep
Boys said the agreement has been terminated and that The Gores Group will pay
Pep Boys a $50 million settlement fee plus reimbursement of certain
merger-related expenses. Pep Boys intends to use existing cash and merger
settlement proceeds for term loan reduction this year.
CreditWatch
Before resolving the CreditWatch negative placement, we will assess recent
operating performance to help determine if the company's strategy or financial
policies may change in light of the termination of the merger agreement.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch
Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack
Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 1
Subordinated B/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 3
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)