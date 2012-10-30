Oct 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region of Lombardy's Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings at 'A-' and Short-term foreign currency
rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring
those on Italy's sovereign rating. The rating action affects financial debt
outstanding of about EUR2.3bn, including USD1bn of bonds (ISIN US541624AA07),
and future direct borrowing.
The ratings reflect Fitch's continued expectations of an underlying operating
balance of about EUR0.5bn, or 2.5% of the budget size, amid a stock of financial
debt hovering around EUR2.3bn as the balanced budget rule to be effective in
2014 will likely lead to a substantial freezing of net borrowing. Lombardy's
ratings remain constrained by Italy's as under Fitch's criteria a subnational
cannot be rated above the national government lacking substantive financial
autonomy. Therefore, should Italy's Outlook be revised to Stable, Lombardy's
Outlooks would change accordingly if the region continues to perform in line
with projections. Conversely a drop of operating margin into negative territory
or growth of the unreserved fund balance deficit could trigger a negative rating
action.
The 2.5% operating margin is rather low by international standards yet it covers
debt servicing requirements by 2x. Although the 2011 budget outperformed
expectations as the operating balance stood close to EUR1.3bn rather than the
Fitch projected EUR0.5bn, the agency believes it will be eroded in 2012-2013
following cuts in regional revenues instrumental to the national efforts to
achieve a cyclically adjusted balanced budget by 2013. Yet with the 2011 surge
of the operating balance the region is well positioned to withstand a
curtailment in national subsidies thus continuing to maintain the roughly
balanced budget which it achieved since 2010.
Economic contraction of about 2% in 2012 and likely stagnation in 2013 will keep
Lombardy's tax revenues rigid and hovering around EUR20bn, in line with 2011.
Though declining, the operating surplus hinges upon the strict control of
spending which in 2011 contracted by about 1%. Fitch continues to believe that
Lombardy's capital spending will eventually decline towards EUR1bn, or 5% of the
budget size, from about 8% over the 2006-2010 period as the rigidity of the
operating budget makes the size of investment more contingent upon borrowing.
Although the latter is being constrained by the balanced budget rule, Fitch
believes that law offers some flexibility to allow debt-funded capital spending.
Lombardy's ongoing unreserved fund balance deficit of about EUR1.8bn, or 9% of
its budget size, is a drag on the region's finances as Fitch believes that
overcoming such a deficit may prove to be a long process, especially given
Lombardy's budget rigidity, which will eventually involve a mix of spending cuts
and tax enhancing measures, as well as borrowing.
Lombardy's liquidity remains satisfactory, despite the fund deficit due to
spending not yet committed against revenue already accrued and commitments for
investment not yet transformed into legal/effective obligations. By considering
the cash held at the national treasury, Lombardy's liquidity continues to hover
around EUR1.5bn, five times higher than annual debt servicing requirements of
about EUR300m.
