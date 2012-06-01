(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed five classes of Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Security Corporation 1997-C1, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press release. The affirmations are due to stable performance and sufficient credit enhancement to the remaining classes. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 93% to $74.9 million from $1.3 billion. Cumulative losses to date are at 1.45% of the original pool. In addition, cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $2.4 million are affecting classes J and K. There are nine remaining loans from the original 162 at issuance, three of which (55.4%) are fully defeased. No loans are in special servicing. All of the remaining loans are expected to be able to refinance under Fitch's stressed refinance test. Fitch affirms the following classes, Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$9.8 million class F at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$13.5 million class G at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$27.1 million class H at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$16.9 million class I at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative; --$7.4 million class J at 'Dsf'; RE 50%. Fitch does not rate class K. Classes A-1A, A-1B, A-1C, A-2, B, C, D, and E have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class A-X. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)