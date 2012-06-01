(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating to
the $1 billion of 3.85% senior notes due Feb. 1, 2023, issued by Boston
Properties L.P. (Boston Properties), a subsidiary of Boston Properties Inc. (see
list). The company plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate
purposes, which could include the repayment of debt maturities (which total $759
million in 2013) and investment opportunities such as property acquisitions and
development.
Boston Properties is one of the nation's largest REITs and an S&P 500 Index
constituent, with a market capitalization of roughly $25.7 billion at March
31, 2012. Currently its portfolio consists of 153 (primarily office)
properties aggregating roughly 43.3 million sq. ft., including eight
properties under construction totaling approximately 2.8 million sq. ft. In
addition, the REIT owns 15.2 million sq. ft. of structured parking. The
portfolio is concentrated in five markets, Midtown Manhattan (38.5% of total
portfolio net operating income {NOI}), Boston, (27.4%), Washington, D.C.
(22%), San Francisco, (9.8%) and Princeton, N.J. (2.3%). Our ratings on Boston
Properties primarily reflect the stable and predictable cash flow provided by
the REIT's portfolio of high-quality office properties. Our "strong" business
risk profile assessment further acknowledges management's investment
discipline, including its demonstrated ability to manage acquisition and
development risk through real estate cycles. Our "intermediate" financial risk
assessment balances Boston Properties' strong liquidity profile against
steady, but somewhat below-average debt coverage measures.
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that high barrier-to-entry urban
real estate markets will continue to recover more quickly relative to most
suburban markets. However, we still expect the recovery to be gradual, which
will limit rent increases and any ratings upgrade momentum in the next two
years. We would lower our rating if market conditions worsen, particularly in
the Boston-to-Washington, D.C. corridor, and if tenant defaults and lower
rents cause FCC to fall below 2.3x on a sustained basis. We would also lower
our rating if leveraged acquisitions or large and dilutive development
projects caused coverage to fall below this threshold.
RATING LIST
Boston Properties LP
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--
RATING ASSIGNED
Boston Properties L.P.
$1B 3.85% senior notes
due Feb. 1, 2023 A-
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)