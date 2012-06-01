June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Quincy, Mass.-based cable-TV operator Atlantic Broadband Finance LLC are currently unaffected by the news reports that the company is up for sale. If a transaction were to be announced, we would evaluate the impact on Atlantic Broadband's ratings based on a proposed capital structure and financial policy of the new owners. We note that the company recently completed a $1.06 billion dividend recapitalization which raised leverage to 7x, at the upper end of our range for the current 'B+' rating. If, as a result of a sale, leverage were to increase above 7x, we would likely lower the rating. (New York Ratings Team)