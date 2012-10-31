Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compartment CIF Assets 2001-1's senior units at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook following an increase of the outstanding issuance of senior units to EUR21.0bn from EUR19.3bn. The rating affirmation addresses an asset purchase of EUR1.9bn and is based on the legal and financial structure of CIF Assets, as well as unchanged credit enhancement of 20.20% generated by the subordination of units (15.45%) and a reserve fund (4.75%). CIF Assets purchases newly-granted residential loans periodically by issuing new fungible units in addition to outstanding units. Furthermore, the transaction features a three months revolving period, whereby additional receivables can be purchased, for a maximum amount of EUR800m and under certain eligibility criteria, as of the January 2013 payment date. CIF Assets was created in April 2001 as a French Fonds Commun de Creances and was transformed into a Fonds Commun de Titrisation (FCT; the French securitisation vehicle) in October 2009. It is managed by EuroTitrisation, which acts as the management company. CIF Assets is used as a recurring refinancing vehicle by Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF; 'A'/Stable/'F1'). Under this transaction, the FCT issues units that are backed by residential loans advanced by 3CIF's regional banks and Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier subsidiary (BPI; 'A'/Stable/'F1') to French homebuyers. Since April 2001, CIF Assets' portfolio has grown through periodic purchases to approximately EUR24.8bn to date. The portfolio purchase was refinanced by the issuance of new units by CIF Assets, comprising EUR1.7bn of senior units and EUR181.0m of subordinated units. The inclusion of the additional assets increases the total outstanding issuance to EUR24.8bn, of which EUR21.0bn are senior units. Fitch notes that all senior units issued by CIF Assets 2001-1 are refinanced through CIF Euromortgage, a societe de credit foncier wholly owned by Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD, 'A'/Stable/'F1'), which issues obligations foncieres (covered bonds) that are also rated 'AAA'. 3CIF plays different roles in the transaction. Since September 2012, the provisions pertaining to 3CIF's rating, as outlined in the transaction documentation, have been waived. This waiver is expected to remain until the earliest of 28 February 2013 and the implementation of a guarantee by the French state. The implementation of such a temporary waiver occurred as a result of CIFD's ongoing inability to refinance itself cost effectively in the market. It also follows the public announcement that the French state will provide a guarantee to help CIFD meet its financial obligations. In Fitch's credit view, 3CIF remains eligible to perform all its roles under the transaction. The portfolio, as of August 2012, comprises 417,510 loans. The weighted-average original loan-to-value (LTV) equals 93.7% (whereby 49.3% of loans have an original LTV above 100%) with a current LTV of 82.0%. The difference between these two values is due to loans that have amortised since the origination date. This is reflected in the weighted-average seasoning of 5.2 years. Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults will be included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch considers to be typical for French RMBS transactions is available in the appendix document entitled 'CIF Assets 2001-1 October 2012 Tap - Representations and Warranties', dated 31 October 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess the ratings were provided by 3CIF. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 6 June 2012, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions" and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum", dated 30 May 2012, "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 7 June 2012, "EMEA Criteria Addendum - France", dated 27 July 2012 and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", dated 7 June 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - France - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions