Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG's
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'/'a') were generally in line with the agency's expectations
and consequently have no rating implications. Deutsche Bank reported pre-tax
profit of EUR1.1bn for Q312, a 10% increase over Q212 pre-tax profit and a 22%
year-on-year improvement for the quarter. Compared with Q311, all business
segments reported improved pre-tax profit.
Fitch affirmed Deutsche Bank's ratings earlier in October 2012, based on the
agency's expectation that the bank would strengthen capital ratios speedily from
its current weak level to bring them more into line with peers'. In its results
presentation, the bank confirmed its end-March 2013 common equity Tier 1 (CET1)
'look-through' Basel III target of above 8% and announced that its ratio had
improved in Q312 to about 7%. By end-2015, the bank expects this ratio to reach
over 10%. The bank reduced Basel III risk-weighted-assets (RWA; including the
impact of lower capital deductions) by EUR25bn in Q312, mainly by the sale of
securitisation positions, which accounted for a EUR17bn RWA reduction. RWA
reductions in the quarter were about 28% of the bank's total EUR90bn target by
end-March 2013.
Fitch considers Deutsche Bank's funding and liquidity a relative strength. The
bank completed its FY12 EUR15bn funding plan in September, raising EUR16bn of
debt. At the same time, Deutsche Bank maintained its liquidity reserves at
EUR210bn at end-September, equal to about 180% of short-term discretionary
wholesale funding.
Deutsche Bank's plans to improve its profitability significantly by 2015
includes a material reduction in operating expenses to reach its target 65%
cost/income ratio, which Fitch considers ambitious. Q312 results included
EUR391m expenses related to restructuring costs, additional severance payments
and integration costs. Operating expenses in Q312 also included EUR289m
litigation-related expenses and increased policyholder benefits and claims of
EUR161m. The bank expects to realise annual savings of EUR4.5bn by 2015, of
which EUR1.6bn by 2013. However, the efficiency savings will be outweighed by
reorganisation costs in 2012 (EUR600m) and 2013 (EUR1.7bn).
Deutsche Bank's Q312 performance benefited from revenue growth in corporate
banking and securities, where Q312 pre-tax profit amounted to EUR662m compared
to a EUR357m pre-tax profit in Q212. Fixed income sales and trading revenue
improved 15% qoq, driven by the modest improvement in market sentiment and
higher client activity, and the bank reported record Q3 fixed income sales and
trading revenue. Equity sales and trading revenue also improved, compared with
both Q212 and to Q311, benefiting from higher cash equity revenue while equity
derivatives performed slightly worse than in Q212.
However, provisions for credit losses in the investment banking business more
than doubled to EUR278m in Q312, driven by impairments on the bank's portfolio
of legacy assets. The bank's global transaction banking business generated
EUR340m pre-tax profit in the quarter.
The private and business clients division reported Q312 pre-tax profit of
EUR492m, which included gains from the sale of non-core assets of Deutsche
Postbank. The bank's domestic retail operations should benefit from significant
synergies after the integration of Postbank has been completed, but Deutsche
Bank announced that it expects integration costs in Q412 to increase
significantly from the EUR71m booked in Q312.
