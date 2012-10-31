Oct 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spirit Issuer plc's (Spirit) notes at 'BB' and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. Spirit has performed well since the last review in November 2011 with FY2012 (ending 18 August 2012) EBITDA growth of 4.4% leading to combined EBITDA of GBP146.0m, exceeding Fitch's base case due to the outperformance of the managed division (10.5% EBITDA growth, reaching GBP108.4m). This was offset to some extent by the poorer tenanted division results (10.0% EBITDA decline, half of which is estimated to be caused by the disposals of pubs). However, as about three-quarters of total EBITDA is generated by the managed division, the weaker tenanted performance has less impact on the combined results, and carries less weight in Fitch's analysis. The Positive Outlook is driven by the strong growth potential in the managed division despite the ongoing weak UK economic environment, in addition to the expected stabilisation of the tenanted division over the next two years, and the relatively low leverage for the current rating (6.17x, 5.80x non-lease adjusted). The managed division performance continued to be mostly driven by the three-year capex programme, with investment peaking in FY12 at GBP67m at plc level, with the securitised group representing over 80% of the managed pubs. Fitch therefore expects further growth (albeit at a lower rate in the low single digits) as a direct result of improvement in estate quality and an increase in brands' awareness. Fitch also sees potential for EBITDA growth via margin improvement. Spirit's managed division already generates sales per pub above comparable transactions such as Marston's and Greene King (ca. GBP900,000 per annum vs. ca. GBP780,000). However, EBITDA per pub remains lower by ca. 6% due to its lower EBITDA margin (ca. 18% vs. ca. 24%). As Spirit optimises its new operating model independent from Punch Taverns (following its recent demerger in August 2011), some uplift in the margins could occur. While this is not yet embedded in the forecast cash flows, any improvements could positively impact the FCF DSCR metrics. The tenanted division has continued to suffer due to ongoing industry structural changes and the persistently weak economic environment. Performance is expected to decline in the short term, primarily due to forecast reductions in the rental revenue stream following scheduled rent reviews. Re-basing is expected to continue as a result of the unsustainable levels reached in the build up to the financial crisis in 2008. Performance is expected to stabilise thereafter. Spirit's stated strategy in relation to the tenanted division has changed during the previous year, having moved away from the goal of becoming a fully managed operator, towards maintaining a stronger performing portion of the leased estate. Management has also recently launched a pilot scheme to test a franchise-style agreement. While the managed model is still perceived as stronger than the tenanted model, other operators have demonstrated in recent years that they can generate stable performance by maintaining performing tenanted pubs, sometimes in combination with new types of agreements which allow them to leverage existing management expertise, while continuing to sell off the weakest pubs. Spirit's tenanted division therefore has some turnaround potential. However, it is too early to give credit for this new strategy in the forecast cash flow. In terms of metrics, the reported annual free-cash-flow (FCF) debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) as of August 2012 was 1.98x. This is forecast to decrease significantly as principal payments begin in 2014. Additionally, in view of the substantial rental expense associated with the managed division, and the debt-like characteristics of the rental expense, rent adjusted FCF DSCR has been calculated. The annual FCF DSCR is therefore expected to fluctuate around 1.4x (1.6x on a non-lease adjusted basis), reaching a forecast minimum of 1.2x in 2026. It is also forecast to approach this level during 2015. These point-in-time stresses, caused by the uneven debt profile following the prepayment of 29.2% (GBP364.9m) of the initial debt prior to FY12, are partly mitigated by the transaction's credit enhancements such as the substantial liquidity facility (covering 18 months of peak debt service) and the potentially significant amount of trapped cash which could accumulate by then (given the RPC covenant level of 1.7x which includes an annuity style amortisation schedule). Further improvement in the FCF DSCR metrics, to above 1.45x on a lease adjusted basis, as a result of consistently improving (and sustainable) performance could lead to an upgrade of the notes. Spirit is a whole business securitisation of 647 managed pubs and 487 leased and tenanted pubs across the UK owned and operated by Spirit Pub Company plc. Fitch used its UK whole business securitisation criteria to review the transaction structure, financial data and cash flow projections. The rating actions are as follows: GBP144.7m Class A1 notes due 2028: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable GBP188.6m Class A2 notes due 2031: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable GBP116.7m Class A3 notes due 2021: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable GBP223.3m Class A4 notes due 2027: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable GBP174.0m Class A5 notes due 2034: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' dated 11 July 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations', dated 9 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations