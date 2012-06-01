(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Minerva S.A. (Minerva) and Minerva Luxembourg S.A. (Minerva Luxembourg), a wholly owned subsidiary of Minerva incorporated in Luxembourg, as follows: Minerva: --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'; --Foreign currency IDR at 'B+'; --National scale rating at 'BBB(bra)'; --BRL200 million outstanding debentures due 2015 at 'BBB(bra)'. Minerva Luxembourg: --Local currency IDR at 'B+'; --Foreign currency IDR at 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes due in 2017, 2019 and 2022 at 'B+/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Minerva's ratings reflect its high leverage, weak debt service coverage ratios and small size in comparison to its peers. The ratings also reflect the company's product concentration in beef protein, which accounts for 80% of its revenue, and the commodity nature of its business. Similar to other Brazilian protein processors, Minerva is exposed to the risks of unfavorable currency fluctuations and potential disease outbreaks. The company is more susceptible to these risks than other leading competitors in the Brazilian industry, however, as exports account for a higher percentage of its revenue. Production concentration in Brazil also limits the company's flexibility to respond to regional bans on exports. Minerva's ratings are supported by the company's business position as the third-largest Brazilian exporter of fresh beef and its strong liquidity. Fitch acknowledges recent credit-friendly measures taken by the company through its decision to issue equity to support its expansion during the challenging operating environment during the past few years. Recently, the company improved its liquidity position through the issuance of $450 million notes due in 2022. IMPROVED OPERATIONS YET FCF STILL NEGATIVE; LEVERAGE REMAINS HIGH: Minerva's net debt was relatively unchanged during the last 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2012 despite its weak cash flow generation due to its issuance of mandatory convertible debentures in mid-2011 (100% equity credit by Fitch). As a result, the company's net adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio was 4.0 times (x), a modest decrease from 4.1x at the end of 2010 but well below Fitch's expectation. For the LTM ending March 31, 2012, Minerva's EBITDA increased by 13.5% to BRL372 million from BRL246 million during 2010. During the same period, EBITDA margins increased to 9.2% from 8.2% in 2010. These improvements did not feed through to the company's cash flows, however. Minerva's cash flow from operations (CFFO) was negative BRL11 million in 2011 due to high interest expenses and working capital requirements. Free cash flow (FCF)was negative BRL183 million due to BRL161 million of capex and BRL12 million of dividends during the year. This is the seventh straight year of negative FCF. POSITIVE FCF EXPECTED IN 2012: Fitch expects Minerva's operations to improve in 2012, helped by moderate volume growth in all of its markets. Operating margins should strengthen further, reflecting the positive cattle cycle in Brazil, in combination with continued strong beef prices domestically and abroad. With 65.6% of the company's revenue coming from exports in the first quarter of 2012, the company is well positioned to benefit from the weaker Brazilian Real, which makes its production more price competitive abroad. Stronger CFFO coupled with reduced capital spending should result in weak, but positive, FCF generation in 2012. The company has invested close to BRL1 billion over the past five years, mainly to expand production capacity. Capex is expected to decrease to BRL100 million, from BRL161 million in 2011. The company's cash flow should also benefit from the realization of tax credits during the next few years. LEVERAGE RATIOS TO IMPROVE: Minerva's net leverage is expected to decrease to around 3.0x by the end of 2012, due to improvements in its operating performance and positive FCF generation. This leverage ratio is considered appropriate for the rating category during a positive cycle. Fitch believes that Minerva's cash flow generation will be too weak to allow the company to reduce debt in a more sustainable and permanent fashion. Fitch notes that further weakening of the Brazilian Real may lead to a temporary increase in Minerva's leverage ratios, as 76.3% of its total debt of BRL2.3 billion as of March 31, 2012 was denominated in USD. The scenario of a depreciating local currency results in an instantaneous increase of total debt when expressed in Brazilian Reals, while EBITDA benefits would accumulate over a longer period. Positively, the company employs currency hedging which should smooth out spikes in debt levels as a result of currency fluctuations. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT MATURITY PROFILE MANAGEABLE: Minerva's liquidity position for the first quarter of 2012 is strong. The company primarily relies on its cash on hand, which was BRL846 million at the end of the first quarter of 2012, to service short-term debt which stood at only BRL282 million for the period. Short-term debt represented about 12% of the company's total debt at March 31, 2012. During the first quarter of 2012, the company successfully issued $450 million 10 year notes and repaid short-term debt maturities with the proceeds. Debt maturities as of March 31, 2012 are manageable for the rest of 2012 and 2013 at BRL252.1 million and BRL189.2 million, respectively. STABLE OUTLOOK: The ratings are likely to remain stable unless cash flow generation and leverage ratios trend different than Fitch's expectations. A negative rating action could occur if Fitch's expectations for positive cash flow generation fail to materialize or net leverage does not decline below 4.0x on a normalized basis. This could be as a result of either a large debt financed acquisition or asset purchases, or as a result of operational deterioration. A positive rating action could be triggered by a significant leverage decrease from current levels but is unlikely to be achieved solely by improving operations in the short-to-medium term. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)