(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB+' rating
and stable rating outlook on Mclean, Va.-based management and technology
consultant Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. remain unchanged following the
announcement of the company's declaration of a $1.50 per share (approximately
$200 million) special cash dividend to be paid on June 29, 2012. The company
intends to pay the dividend from available cash.
We believe that Booz Allen has adequate liquidity to fund the special
dividend, as well as its quarterly dividend obligations and potential share
repurchases under its unutilized $30 million share repurchase program, without a
rating impact. The company had about $484 million of cash on hand at its fiscal
year ended March 31, 2012--an increase of around $291 million from the
prior-year period. The company also has full availability under its $275 million
revolving credit facility. Furthermore, with adjusted debt to EBITDA at about
2.6x, we believe the company still has some headroom within the current rating
for moderate-size debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns. Booz
Allen's solid balance sheet and our expectation for continued stable free cash
flow generation mitigate our belief that the company will experience a
challenging, low-growth environment in its core markets over the near term.
The 'BB+' rating reflects Booz Allen's longstanding relationships with key
intelligence and defense organizations and low customer and contract
concentration, but also the potential for revenue and profitability pressure.
This could arise because of an evolving competitive landscape for government IT
contractors and the prospect of sweeping defense-related budget cuts.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)