(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 1 - UK electrical retailer, Comet's, plan to go into administration reinforces our view that European retailers face anaemic revenue growth and tough Christmas trading. This is because of a combination of struggling consumers and sweeping structural changes across the industry, Fitch Ratings says. We expect revenue growth for both food and non-food European retailers to be in low single digits for the rest of the year. Operating margins will remain under pressure as the sector faces intense challenges from a mix of the weak consumer environment, continuing government austerity measures and high unemployment rates in many countries. These factors are adding to the pressure from structural changes, such as altered consumer behaviour, increased price transparency in the retail market, the development of multi-channel retailing and increased competition as the line between food and non-food retailers is blurring. These all contributed to the problems at Comet, which was sold to private equity firm OpCapita for GBP2 last year. The impact on other retailers from Comet entering administration will depend on what happens to its stores. A decision to close a significant number of stores would be positive for competitors, especially Dixons Retail, in the medium term. In the short-term it could be negative for competitors in the run up to Christmas if it resulted in heavy discounting at the closing stores. We expect Christmas discounting and promotions to start earlier this year, though discounts are not expected to be any steeper than last year. Any revenue growth that retailers report for the remainder of the year is likely to come from new store openings or exposure to developing markets in the case of food retailers. For non-food retailers, growth is likely to be driven by promotional activity and from multi-channel retailing. We expect most food and non-food retailers to take actions to improve their free cash flow generation and preserve cash. Measures are likely to include capital expenditure reductions and paying more dividends in the form of scrip. For those food retailers with a high lease-adjusted leverage, we also expect to see asset disposals as companies divest businesses or exit from countries where they do not have a leading position. Recent examples include Carrefour's sale of its operations in Malaysia and Colombia. We published overviews of the European food and non-food retailer sectors in October, identifying the business and financial risks for Fitch-rated companies in both sectors. The reports are available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Ching Mei Chia Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Johnny Da Silva Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1546 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European Food Retail Sector and Companies Overview here European Non-Food Retail Sector and Companies Overview: Identifying Business and Financial Risks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 01/11/2012 WNA8 WE FITCH: COMET HIGHLIGHTS TOUGH TRADING 11:27:02 15 SCRIP FOR EUROPEAN RETAILERS NORMAL RATINGS Fitch: Comet Highlights Tough Trading for European Retailers yes (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)