-- We believe that France-based reinsurer SCOR SE has improved its financial profile, even after it acquired the business of Transamerica Reinsurance (Transamerica Re).

-- In our view, the acquisition of Transamerica Re's business will give SCOR greater business and geographic diversification.

-- We are raising our long-term ratings on SCOR and its guaranteed subsidiaries to 'A+' from 'A'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SCOR will conserve its strong competitive position while maintaining strong capitalization and earnings. Rating Action On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'A+' from 'A' its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on France-based reinsurer SCOR SE (SCOR) and its guaranteed subsidiaries. The outlook on all entities is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects our view that SCOR has improved its financial profile in recent years, even after it acquired Transamerica Re's business from AEGON N.V. (A-/Stable/A-2) in August 2011. In addition, we believe Transamerica Re will give SCOR greater business and geographic diversification. The ratings reflect SCOR's "strong" business and financial profiles, as our criteria define the terms, and its "strong" capitalization, "strong" operating performance, and "very strong" investments. We believe SCOR's financial profile has improved mainly because of its better track record of capitalization and investment strategy. In 2011, SCOR continued to meet our base-case assumption that capital adequacy would stand in the middle to high end of the 'A' rating category, according to our risk-based insurance capital model. This was despite the high number of natural catastrophes which occurred that year, the acquisition of Transamerica Re, and depressed equity markets. We expect SCOR to maintain the same level of capital adequacy over the next two years, as measured by our capital model. We also view SCOR's investment strategy as very strong and proactive in a time of troubled capital markets. SCOR's credit risk is low, in our opinion, with no exposure to Southern European sovereign bonds such as Italy, Spain, or Portugal. SCOR's market risk remains limited on the back of strong capitalization levels, despite higher exposure to equities than some of its peers. We believe SCOR's operating performance continues to be strong. Transamerica Re made a positive pretax contribution of EUR25 million to SCOR's operating result between the acquisition in August 2011 and the end of 2011, in line with our base-case assumption that it would not undermine group earnings. There have been no significant charges related to the financial and operational integration of Transamerica Re. In our view, SCOR's operating return on embedded value in 2011 was satisfactory at 8.4%, according to Standard & Poor's calculations. The group also reported new business margins of 2.9% in 2011. This was above our base-case assumption of at least 2.4%, mostly thanks to longevity business underwritten in the U.K. Over the next two years we the expect operating return on embedded value to range between 8% and 10% and new business margins to be between 2.5% and 3%. SCOR's life technical margin should continue to stand close to 7.5%. Transamerica Re's profitability has historically been below SCOR's, but we expect SCOR's pricing and methodology alignment to enable the new business contributed by Transamerica Re to meet group profitability targets. SCOR also acquired the business with a 40% discount on market consistent embedded value (MCEV). SCOR's net combined property/casualty (P/C) ratio was 105% in 2011, according to our calculations, and excluded the impact of the World Trade Center. This figure met our base-case forecasts. Assuming a usual level of catastrophe losses, we expect a net combined ratio of about 98% over the next two years, corresponding to a non-life return on revenue of about 6% for the same period. We believe the acquisition of Transamerica Re gives SCOR greater geographic and business diversification. It significantly strengthens SCOR's competitive position in the U.S., where the group was previously underweight relative to peers. SCOR is now the third-largest life reinsurer in the U.S., based on in force volumes, with an estimated market share of 16%. We believe SCOR's life segment, which represents 54% of its portfolio after the acquisition of Transamerica Re, is not significantly correlated to the P/C business, and therefore provides greater stability to the group's business profile and earnings. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SCOR will maintain the strength of its business and financial profile. Based on current information, we see no upside potential in the next two years. We could lower the ratings if:

-- U.S. life earnings developed negatively after the acquisition of Transamerica Re and impaired the group's financial profile,

-- SCOR's capital adequacy fell significantly below the rating level,

-- SCOR's financial leverage rose above 25% or fixed charge coverage fell below 5x. In our view, this could happen if SCOR failed to successfully manage the future financing of the so-called "XXX" reserves in the U.S., although this is not our base-case scenario at present, or

-- If SCOR's increased risk appetite, that its strategic plan outlines, resulted in higher volatility than we currently expect rather than stronger earnings. Related Criteria And Research

To From SCOR SE Subordinated A- BBB+ Junior Subordinated A- BBB+ Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From SCOR SE Counterparty Credit Rating Foreign Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/-- SCOR SE Sweden Reinsurance Co. Ltd. Scor International Reinsurance Ireland Ltd. SCOR U.K. Co. Ltd. SCOR Switzerland AG SCOR Reinsurance Co. (Asia) Ltd. SCOR Reinsurance Co. SCOR Reinsurance Asia-Pacific SCOR Perestrakhovaniye SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd. SCOR Global P&C SE SCOR Global P&C Ireland Ltd. SCOR Global Life SE SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Ltd. SCOR GLOBAL LIFE AMERICAS REINSURANCE COMPANY SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co. SCOR Africa Ltd. Prevoyance Re General Security National Insurance Co. General Security Indemnity Co. of Arizona Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/-- SCOR Global P&C Ireland Ltd. SCOR Switzerland AG Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/-- Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From SCOR SE Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A+/Stable/A-1 A/Positive/A-1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)