Nov 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Alestra, S. de R.L. de C.V.'s (Alestra)
ratings as follows:
--Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-;
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BB-';
-Senior Notes due 2014 at'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Alestra's ratings reflect the strategy of offering value added services (VAS) to
the corporate segment which results in lower business risk and stable cash flow
generation. The stability and predictability of their operating cash flow is
supported by a broad base of corporate clients with contracts averaging three
years and customer base life averaging nine years. Also, the ratings incorporate
the company's sound financial profile that mitigates the expected revenue loss
related with the AT&T Global Network (AGN) agreement. The ratings are tempered
by the currency mismatch between debt and cash flows and a strong competitive
environment.
Strategy Focusing On Value Added Services:
The focus on corporate customers along with the development of value added
services in the IT services and software technology subsectors allows Alestra to
increase service penetration within their existing corporate customers. Alestra
has a broad base of customers participating in different industries with long
and middle term contracts that provides stability to their operating generation
and helps to maintain low business risk. The company operates in a strong
competitive environment that is partially mitigated by the company's focus on
services of some technology subsectors to the corporate segment, where
competition is less intense than the residential telecommunications market.
Fitch expects that over the next few years VAS should continue growing primarily
driven by information technology (IT) solutions and managed networks. Among
these services, growth from system integration services, cloud services network
security, unified communications and Ethernet services are expected to become
increasingly important to revenues, EBITDA generation and EBITDA margins. Due to
this EBITDA is expected to moderately increase during the next few years as the
mix of better margin services continues to grow as a proportion of consolidated
revenues. Fitch estimates that for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012,
approximately 80% of revenues and 85% of gross profit was generated by value
added services.
Stable Operating Performance:
Alestra has managed to absorb the expected revenue loss from the termination of
the AGN agreement with positive operating results. In addition, revenue loss
from the termination of this agreement has been at a slower pace than expected.
The increase of value added services along with revenues from the lease of
infrastructure to AGNS Mexico, an AT&T subsidiary, has helped compensate
expected lower EBITDA generation due to the termination of the AGN agreement
with AT&T and lower LD revenues. Revenues from AGNS Mexico is estimated to
account for approximately 17% of revenues of Alestra as of September 2012.
For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, revenue was lower by 0.4% over the same
period of 2011 but EBITDA generation, of MXN1,740 million was 10% higher over
the same period, for a EBITDA margin of 37.3% (33.9% in Sept. 30, 2011 LTM).
These results are explained by a mix of services with higher contribution
margins.
Expected Moderate Leverage:
The rating considers a moderate leverage of total debt to EBITDA to be below
2.5x over the long term. The favorable EBITDA generation has contributed to
reduced leverage. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012 total debt to EBITDA
and EBITDA to interest expense were 1.7x and 4.8x, respectively. Fitch expects
Alestra to end 2012 with a total debt to EBITDA and EBITDA to interest expense
of 1.7x and 4.8x, respectively. A sustained leverage metric above 2.5x over time
would negatively affect credit quality and could result in a downgrade.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, total debt amounted to US$200 million senior notes due
2014. Alestra is exposed to currency mismatch between debt and cash flow, a
sustained MXN devaluation could pressure credit metrics. The ratings also factor
that free cash flow (FCF) generation can be limited by the increase in Capex.
The company has some flexibility in their Capex to the extent that approximately
70% is success based. Alestra has available USD55 million in committed credit
facilities that further support their liquidity position.
MTR Agreement Positive for Alestra:
Alestra reach an agreement regarding the fixed-to-mobile interconnection rates
applicable for 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 and which are lower than the rates from
prior periods and positively impact interconnection cost for Alestra. Also a
positive result of the controversy concerning termination rates of long distance
calls could have a positive impact on Alestra cash position. Since 2009, the
company constituted a trust where they deposit the amounts under dispute of
interconnection rates until a final decision is made by the court. As of June
2012, trust balance was MXN416.5 million registered as restricted cash of
Alestra.
Key Rating Drivers
Leverage increasing over 2.5x due to lower operating results, inability to
refinance in advance of the 2014 maturity and debt-funded projects or
acquisitions combined with negative FCF could all result in a negative rating
action. Positive factors to credit quality include increased FCF generation and
the expectation of a sustained leverage ratio below 1.5x (without refinancing
risk).
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Telecoms Companies', Aug. 9, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012.
