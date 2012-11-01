Oct 29 - Fiscal 2013 state funding trigger cuts would amplify existing
fiscal challenges and could result in a heightened level of downgrades over the
next one to two years as districts adjust to potentially lower baseline funding
levels, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
Fitch believes that downgrades related to trigger cuts would not be immediate
and wide-spread for a number of reasons, including recognition that districts'
mitigating actions will vary and will take time to formulate and enact.
'While many districts are well-positioned to weather trigger cuts in 2013, the
longer-term financial implications are troubling. Years of expenditure cuts
have reduced districts' financial flexibility, exacerbating the situation,' said
Scott Monroe, Director, in Fitch's Public Finance group. 'It is possible that
school board members and labor leaders would, in some circumstances, refuse to
allow further reductions, even where further legal flexibility remains.'
With rising benefit costs and pent up wage pressures, Fitch believes the ability
to achieve long term labor savings will be key to maintaining fiscal stability.
Fitch has taken into rating consideration the weakness and unpredictability of
state funding for many years, and the fiscal 2013 trigger cut risk generally
fits within that framework.
As a result, many Fitch-rated California school districts have faced downgrades
in recent years - 18% since January 2010 alone - and 19% of districts are on
Rating Outlook Negative. The 'AA-' average rating for California school district
unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds is one notch below the 'AA'
average for ULTGOs in the tax-backed sector.
For more information, see Fitch's special report titled 'California Schools
Brace For Mid-Year Trigger Cut Risks' available on the web site at
www.fitchratings.com.