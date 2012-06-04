June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a report
responding to frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding updates to its
criteria for assessing temporary investments related to supported securities.
The report, "Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Investment Criteria Update For
Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts?," outlines how we aligned our
updated investment criteria with our updated criteria for assessing
counterparty and supporting obligations, as well as some of the changes
between our updated investment criteria and the investment criteria it
superseded. (For the updated investment criteria, see "Global Investment
Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts," published May 31,
2012.)
