June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a report responding to frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding updates to its criteria for assessing temporary investments related to supported securities. The report, "Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Investment Criteria Update For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts?," outlines how we aligned our updated investment criteria with our updated criteria for assessing counterparty and supporting obligations, as well as some of the changes between our updated investment criteria and the investment criteria it superseded. (For the updated investment criteria, see "Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts," published May 31, 2012.) The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)